Kyle Walker accused Pep Guardiola of never wanting him to be Manchester City's captain in a heated dressing-room row

The clash unfolded in the Anfield dressing room following a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in December 2024, deep in a rough patch of form

Walker played just seven more matches for City after the incident before eventually leaving the club for good

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Kyle Walker made a strong accusation against Pep Guardiola in a newly released documentary, claiming the Manchester City manager never actually wanted him to serve as club captain.

Kyle Walker's fiery clash with Pep Guardiola surfaces in the new Prime Video documentary, "A Beautiful Obsession." Image credit: Manchester City.

Source: UGC

The explosive exchange is captured in Prime Video's new documentary, "A Beautiful Obsession," which chronicles the fracturing of a Manchester City squad that had previously won four consecutive Premier League titles.

It centres on the fallout from City's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December 2024, part of a nine-loss run in 12 matches, the worst stretch of Guardiola's managerial career.

The row came just days after Guardiola had signed a new contract extension with the club.

Walker's fiery clash with Guardiola exposed

In the dressing room after the match, Guardiola addressed Walker directly, telling him:

"You don't understand, Kyle."

Walker responded angrily, accusing his manager of repeatedly singling him out in team meetings. He said:

"Pep, you keep saying my name, every meeting in every fing thing. Every fing meeting it's my name."

When Guardiola suggested his name came up often because of his role as captain, Walker fired back with his central accusation, saying:

"You didn't want me to be a captain."

He went on to press his point further, adding:

"I've reacted to someone else, I've lost the ball, you somehow bring my name into it."

Below is a summary of Pep Guardiola's interaction with Kyle Walker at Manchester City.

Walker's Man City exit followed the row

Significant fallout followed the clash. Walker played just seven more matches for City following the incident, three of them as captain, before joining AC Milan on loan for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

In January 2025, Guardiola left him out of City's FA Cup squad against Salford City, telling reporters that Walker had asked to explore playing abroad, adding:

"For that reason I prefer to play other players whose mind is here."

Walker departed permanently in the summer of 2025 after more than 300 appearances for the club, joining Burnley, while Guardiola appointed Bernardo Silva as his new captain.

Guardiola himself would go on to leave City at the end of the 2025-26 season, a year before his contract was due to expire.

Supercomputer predicts Community Shield winner

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, a supercomputer predicted the winner of the Community Shield clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

The prediction added an extra layer of intrigue to the traditional season-opening fixture between the two Premier League heavyweights.

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Source: YEN.com.gh