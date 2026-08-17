A group of Nigerians took to the streets to pay tribute to Lionel Messi's late father, Jorge Messi, this week

The gathering featured a large banner reading "Tribute To Jorge Messi" amid a procession-style crowd in Nigeria

The moment has sparked mixed reactions online, with some criticising the display as excessive and others defending it

A group of Nigerians took to the streets to pay a special tribute to Lionel Messi's late father, Jorge Messi, in a moment that has since sparked heated debate online.

A group of Nigerians pay a special street tribute to Lionel Messi's late father, Jorge Messi. Image credit: The Touchline.

Source: UGC

Jorge Messi died on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at a hospital in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 68, following a prolonged illness.

Lionel Messi later paid an emotional tribute to his father on Instagram, writing in part:

"Dad, I still can't believe you're gone. It hasn't sunk in, or rather, I don't want it to sink in. It's so hard to imagine that I won't see you again, that we won't talk anymore."

He travelled to Rosario for a private funeral, where fans gathered outside the cemetery with handwritten signs offering their support.

Nigerians hold street tribute for Messi's father

Videos and photos circulating online showed the group gathered in what appeared to be a busy street or market setting, holding up a large banner reading "Tribute To Jorge Messi," alongside a separate memorial-style poster describing his life as "a life well spent."

The crowd moved through the area in a procession-style gathering, drawing attention from passersby as they paid their respects to the football legend's late father.

The X video capturing the moment the group paraded through the street with the tribute banner, drawing attention from onlookers and passersby, is below.

Nigerians react to Jorge Messi's tribute

The gathering triggered a wave of reactions online, with many questioning the scale of the tribute and others defending it as harmless fan devotion.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Deogram wrote:

"This goes a long way to show the joblessness of the Nigerian people. Or will a person who has got shift in a couple of hours come out to make a fool of his/herself like this?"

Moving Man…… said:

"Lmao Nigerians will join forces for everything else except voting out their useless leaders"

Sain commented:

"I'm a messi fan but This? Nahhhhh this is joblessness. You can just send you wishes nawa o"

LEELEE OF AFRICA added:

"Our own go always dey different. Messi na football icon, but carrying Ogene to the streets over his father's death is way beyond normal fandom. Na una Papa die?"

Paul wrote:

"Measi go think say them dey celebrate him papa death"

No__dulling exclaimed:

"Who send all this one's"

Mark L commented:

"Can't take the street to demand good governance or defend their votes. Some countries politicians are really happy"

Azmaveth Smith added:

"For Nigeria we no dey look who dey look us.... It's really sad. Oya Messi one way or the other you have to respond o."

Ronaldo's message to Messi over father's death

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Cristiano Ronaldo left a message of support in the comments of Lionel Messi's Instagram tribute to his late father, offering condolences during a difficult time.

The gesture drew widespread attention given the long-standing rivalry between the two football icons, with many praising Ronaldo for setting competition aside to show support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh