Na P3 Nation, director of the popular TikTok series Secret Admirer, announced the death of young Ghanaian child actress Priscilla on Tuesday, September 29, 2026

The content creator revealed he had worked on the Secret Admirer series for over two years, with Priscilla featuring prominently in the show

Fans who had been watching her skits just days before her untimely passing flooded social media with heartbroken tributes

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana's entertainment and content creation community is mourning the sudden loss of Priscilla, a young child actress who recently gained a loyal fanbase through her appearances in the TikTok series "Secret Admirer".

Priscilla, the Ghanaian child actress from the trending 'Secret Admirer' TikTok series, reportedly dies after a short illness. Photo source: @nap3nation

Source: TikTok

Na P3 Nation, the content creator and director behind the beloved series, broke the devastating news in an emotional outdoor video on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Visibly distressed, he delivered the announcement in a selfie-style monologue, with a static photo of Priscilla displayed in the top-left corner of the screen throughout the clip.

Na P3 Nation confirms Priscilla's death

Speaking directly to the public, the Ghanaian movie director confirmed that Priscilla had passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, following a brief illness, believed to have begun around September 17, 2026.

According to him, the child actress was rushed to the hospital on two separate occasions after complaining about a headache.

He said:

"Priscilla is no more with us. Priscilla is gone. On September 17, she complained of a headache. She was admitted to the hospital on the 18th and 19th. She was later discharged and brought him feeling okay."

"Just within last week, on Thursday and Friday, she was admitted to the hospital again, and then today she is gone," he said, his voice heavy with grief.

He went on to reflect on the two years he invested in building the Secret Admirer series, expressing anguish at losing one of its key faces so suddenly.

"I have built this case for over two years now," he repeated, before adding, "I can only ask God why he took Priscilla so soon."

The loss has hit particularly hard because fans had been watching and laughing along with Priscilla's performances just days before news of her passing broke.

The TikTok video announcing child actress Priscilla's demise is below:

Fans react to child actress Priscilla's death

Condolences poured in from across social media as viewers who had grown fond of Priscilla through the series struggled to process the news.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@who'sthis.deva3 wrote:

"Like, just since last 2 weeks we have been laughing at her skit, and today she's no more?"

@alicek_couture said:

"I still don't understand. Like how? Just like that? 💔Hm oh."

Daughter of Ajoah Broni commented:

"Rest in peace, Priscilla. 😭🕊️Your smile will forever remain in our hearts. It hurts so much to know you're gone. You will never be forgotten. Sleep peacefully, dear friend. 💔🕊️"

@Ace added:

"Awo 😭💔. It's painful how we were all enjoying the series and out of nowhere she's gone. It's like we all knew her personally, making this even more painful. RIP. 🕊️"

Popular Ghanaian musician TNT passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian musician TNT, the composer behind the much-loved song “Odo Wo Din Ye Me De”, who reportedly died after a brief illness.

The song brought joy to many listeners, yet fans said TNT never received the recognition his music deserved—a legacy that has sparked an emotional wave of tributes.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh