A video from the one-week observance of Regina Wiafe Antwi, elder sister of NPP figure Chairman Wontumi, surfaced online, showing emotional scenes

The ceremony was held on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, at Kuntanase in the Ashanti Region, drawing family, friends and sympathisers

Former NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Officer Paul Yandoh linked her death to Chairman Wontumi's arrest, though the claim remains unverified

The one-week observance of Regina Wiafe Antwi, elder sister of businessman and NPP figure Chairman Wontumi, drew an outpouring of grief at Kuntanase in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

Chairman Wontumi’s family breaks down in uncontrollable tears at his sister’s one-week observance. Image credit: Wontumi TV, Verified

Source: Facebook

A video from the ceremony has since circulated on social media, offering the public a window into the deeply personal moments shared by the bereaved family.

Footage from the event shows relatives and loved ones visibly struggling to hold back tears as they gathered to pay tribute to Regina and offer support to one another in the wake of her passing.

Family mourns Regina Wiafe Antwi at Kuntanase

The observance brought together family members, friends and sympathisers who came to mourn alongside the Antwi Boasiako family.

The scenes of relatives weeping during the ceremony moved many viewers online, with members of the public responding with messages of condolence and prayers for the family.

Regina was the elder sister of Chairman Wontumi, whose full name is Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a prominent businessman widely associated with the New Patriotic Party.

Paul Yandoh's remarks on Regina's death

Her passing had earlier drawn public attention following comments attributed to former NPP Ashanti Regional Communications Officer Paul Yandoh, who reportedly linked her death to the arrest and imprisonment of Chairman Wontumi.

Those remarks were not confirmed as the family's stated cause of death and should be understood as an attributed claim only.

The latest video shifts focus back to the family's grief, capturing the raw emotion of a household coming to terms with a significant loss.

As the Antwi Boasiako family navigates this difficult period, the scenes from Kuntanase have resonated with many who followed the story online.

The Instagram video from the emotional scene is below.

Chairman Wontumi faces renewed charges

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the renewed charges against former NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, in a case linked to alleged losses involving Ghana Exim Bank.

The state filed a new charge sheet after plea negotiations failed, but Wontumi’s lawyers said they received it only on the morning of the hearing and asked for more time to review it.

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Source: YEN.com.gh