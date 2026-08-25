Race Across the World star Jo Gardiner has died aged 61 after a long and courageous battle with cancer

Her death came almost a year after her 24-year-old son Sam died from injuries sustained in a tragic car crash

Jo and Sam became fan favourites on Race Across the World Season 2 for their close mother-son bond

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Jo Gardiner, star of "Race Across the World" Season 2, has died at the age of 61, just under a year after the death of her son, Sam.

Jo Gardiner, star of Race Across the World, has died at 61, almost exactly a year after her son Sam's death. Image credit: LABible.

Source: UGC

Gardiner's family confirmed she died on August 21, 2026, following a "long and courageous battle with cancer."

Her passing comes almost exactly one year after Sam, her 24-year-old son, died from injuries sustained in a car crash near Manchester in May 2025.

Jo and Sam had competed together on Season 2 of the show in 2020, becoming fan favourites for their close mother-son bond throughout the journey.

Jo Gardiner's family pays tribute

Jo and Sam appeared together on Season 2 of the BBC series in 2020, travelling roughly 25,000 kilometres from Mexico City to Ushuaia, Argentina, over 54 days without flying.

Their journey made them fan favourites, and the pair finished fourth despite not officially completing the race. Sam later said the experience helped him better manage his ADHD.

Following news of her death, Jo's family shared a heartfelt statement, saying:

"She lived fully, fiercely and never did anything by halves. She was blessed with countless friends, drawn to her extraordinary magnetism. Somehow, each one felt as though they were among her very best."

Studio Lambert and the BBC also paid tribute in a joint statement, extending condolences to her surviving son, Charlie, and her wider family. They said:

"At the time of filming, Sam described his mum as amazing, and that is how we will always remember her. Jo became the matriarch of the Race Across the World cast family; she leaves a lasting legacy in the many lives that she touched, both through the series and beyond."

Sam Gardiner's death one year earlier

Sam Gardiner died on May 29, 2025, three days after his car veered off the A34 near Manchester in poor weather conditions, sustaining a severe brain injury.

He had been working as a landscape gardener on the west coast of Scotland at the time and was home for a family gathering when the crash occurred.

His parents, Jo and Andrew, said in a statement at the time:

"Sam left us far too soon, and whilst words will never fully capture the light, joy and energy he brought into our lives, we hold on to the memories that made him so special."

His family later set up a fundraiser in his memory for the National Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder charity, raising more than £10,000.

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Some social media users accused her of poor timing and insensitivity, while others defended her right to mark her birthday regardless of the circumstances surrounding the industry's loss.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh