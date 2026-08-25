Popular Ghanaian rapper Medikal has waded into the conversation surrounding Barosky's UK situation

The Ghanaian musician has been dominating headlines in recent days after a video of his plight emerged

Medikal used the moment to urge fellow artists to prioritise financial security over chasing accolades

Popular Ghanaian rapper Medikal has weighed in on the conversation surrounding Barosky, following days of concern over the musician's reported situation in the UK.

Medikal shares strong advice for fellow artists amid Barosky's reported homeless situation in the UK. Image credit: Nana Romeo/Medikal.

Source: UGC

Barosky has been dominating headlines in recent days after a video of his plight emerged.

In an interview with Nana Romeo, Barosky disclosed he is homeless in the UK, sleeping on the streets without food or access to bathing facilities.

The news quickly went viral, prompting concern from fans and industry figures across Ghana.

Medikal shares warning after Barosky's video

Since the news of his plight started circulating, Delay has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise support for Barosky.

Medikal has also spoken on the conversation, recounting the good memories he has of Barosky from their school days before issuing a strong warning to his colleagues.

He said in a video circulating on TikTok:

"Right now on social media you can't tell what's fake from what's true, but based on what I've heard and seen, my man is literally sleeping on the streets."

Medikal urged his colleagues to pursue money over accolades and awards to avoid a similar fate. He added:

"This is why I keep saying that if you're an artist in Ghana you need to make money and put some measures in place. Not pursue so much accolades."

The TikTok video in which Medikal discusses Barosky's situation is below.

Ghanaians react to Medikal's comments

The clip triggered a wave of reactions online, with many fans praising Medikal for his candid advice.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

pac wrote:

"UK d33 no loose guard o"

BANKOMA WONDERS🎶🚀 said:

"real tok bro MDK in mood"

Registered Mr. Amonoo commented:

"Truth is bitter"

KWESI BONSU added:

"Ebi true guy make money"

M4GMA wrote:

"mdk dey sound like shatta not bad at all"

Hans Media 🇬🇭 commented:

"A very good advice from a hard guy"

jggd94 said:

"Everything be money"

Aj_lucid❤️🇬🇭 wrote:

"Ein hard ooo"

Dufs commented:

"Advise taken✅"

buckmansolomon added:

"Is true ooo best rapper."

Ofori Amponsah's old video on Barosky resurfaces

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an old video resurfaced showing Ofori Amponsah reflecting on Barosky's rapid rise to fame, drawing a comparison to his own slower journey in the industry.

He had noted that Barosky's sudden fame, unlike his own six-year climb, could be difficult to handle without caution, a resurfaced clip that has added further context to the current concern surrounding the musician.

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Source: YEN.com.gh