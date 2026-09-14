President John Mahama scheduled a high-level meeting at Jubilee House on Thursday, September 17, 2026, involving heads of key security and port institutions

The meeting follows French customs authorities seizing nearly 3.9 tonnes of illegal substance worth an estimated US$261 million from a container shipped from Ghana

The Narcotics Control Commission arrested three suspects allegedly linked to the network behind the seized shipment

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President John Mahama has called top security, aviation, and port officials to an emergency meeting at Jubilee House on Thursday, September 17, 2026, to scrutinise Ghana's border-control framework in the wake of a major international illegal substance seizure.

President Mahama summons security and port chiefs to Jubilee House after France seizes 3.9 tonnes of illegal substances linked to Ghana. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The high-level gathering follows a report from French customs authorities, who intercepted nearly 3.9 tonnes of an illegal substance with an estimated value of US$261 million from a container that allegedly originated in Ghana.

What the Jubilee House meeting will cover

Officials attending are expected to assess weaknesses in existing border-control systems and put forward concrete proposals on strengthening intelligence sharing, surveillance, cargo screening, and coordinated enforcement efforts.

Each invited institution must be represented by its head, accompanied by no more than one technical officer.

The institutions called to attend include;

The Ministries of Finance and Foreign Affairs

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, the Ghana Shippers' Authority

Terminal scanner operators

Ghana Link Network Services Ltd

The Ghana Maritime Authority

The Ghana Navy, Meridian Port Services Ltd

The National Intelligence Bureau

The Ghana Police Service's Criminal Investigations Department and Interpol

The Narcotics Control Commission

The Ghana Airports Company Limited

The meeting also comes against a backdrop of parliamentary pressure.

Ranking Member on the Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, publicly questioned why major international illegal-substance seizures linked to Ghana have not translated into high-profile arrests and prosecutions domestically.

The Facebook post below provides more details about President John Dramani Mahama’s actions following the worrying illegal substance allegations.

NACOC arrests three suspects linked to seized items

Separately, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) confirmed the arrest of three individuals allegedly connected to the 'Bolle Jos' illegal-substance movement network, which is believed to be tied to the French seizure.

NACOC stated that all three suspects remain in its custody and are cooperating with ongoing investigations into their alleged roles in the operation.

The twin developments, a presidential security summit and fresh arrests, signal a determined effort by Ghanaian authorities to confront growing international scrutiny over the country's vulnerability to illegal-substance movement through its ports and airports.

NACOC sends strong warning to Ghanaian students

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) warned that illicit substance networks are increasingly infiltrating Senior High Schools (SHS) and universities nationwide, posing a severe threat to students.

Recent intelligence indicates that illegal substance syndicates are moving beyond street peddling to operate directly within educational institutions.

Speaking on Channel One Newsroom, NACOC’s Head of Public Relations, Francis Amoah, stated that many schools have already enforced strict disciplinary penalties against students for illegal substance offences.

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Source: YEN.com.gh