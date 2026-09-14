The Denkyira Traditional Council held a press conference at the Amponsem Ahenfie in Dunkwa-on-Offin to air grievances against two government officials

The Council accused DCE Isaac Nsiah of interfering in chieftaincy matters and alleged police blocked the Denkyirahene from performing a sacred river rite

Beyond the removal demands, the Council also called for a probe into an arson attack and illegal mining activities in the Denkyira area

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The Denkyira Traditional Council has publicly demanded that the government remove the District Chief Executive for Upper Denkyira West, Isaac Nsiah, accusing him of disrespecting the Denkyirahene, Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV, and meddling in chieftaincy affairs.

Denkyira Traditional Council demands action against DCE Isaac Nsiah and the police commander over chieftaincy interference, blocked river rite and arson allegations. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press conference held last Friday at the Amponsem Ahenfie in Dunkwa-on-Offin, the Denkyira Gyasehene and Denkyira Nyameani Hene, Barima Siaw Panin II, delivered the Council's position on behalf of the Denkyirahene.

The Council, according to a report filed by Daily Guide on September 14, 2026, stated that the conduct of Nsiah and Central North Police Commander, DCOP Abraham Acquaye, amounted to a "deliberate erosion of the dignity and authority of the Denkyira Stool."

"The Denkyira Traditional Council is deeply concerned about a disturbing pattern of conduct exhibited by the District Chief Executive and the Central North Regional Police Commander. Our grievance lies in the manner in which this mandate is being exercised in matters involving the Denkyirahene," Barima Siaw Panin II said.

Among the most serious allegations raised was the claim that police under DCOP Acquaye's command physically prevented the Denkyirahene and his subjects from reaching a river to perform a sacred rite during an Akwasidae celebration, while simultaneously providing armed protection for the Dunkwa Odikro, Nana Obeng Nuakoh III, at the same location.

"The police provided armed protection for Dunkwa Odikro at the river, but blocked the Denkyirahene and his Abrempong from reaching the exact same location under the pretext of a REGSEC directive. Executive directives cannot be selectively weaponised against the Denkyirahene Stool," Barima Siaw Panin II stated.

The Council further alleged that the Denkyirahemaa, Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III, was subjected to "improper treatment" by the police, with DCOP Acquaye reportedly threatening her with a police report while she was hospitalised.

Denkyira Traditional Council's demands to President Mahama

Beyond the removal of Nsiah and the reassignment of DCOP Acquaye, the Traditional Council called on President John Mahama to review administrative protocols governing the use of Regional Security Council directives, arguing these must not be applied selectively in ways that undermine traditional authority.

The Council also demanded a thorough investigation into an arson attack at Denkyira Nyinawusu on 30 August 2026, as well as a probe into allegations of illegal mining in the area.

Citing Article 270(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 63 of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759), the Council argued that the chieftaincy institution is constitutionally protected and that the conduct of the officials in question violated both the law and long-standing custom.

The Council reaffirmed its commitment to peace and lawful resolution of disputes, but warned it would not tolerate what it described as the "continued undermining of the authority and dignity of the Denkyirahene."

Denkyirahene, Queenmother sued over Nyinawusu lands

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Baffour Awuah II, occupant of the Kwa Dwapem Stool of Nyinawusu, and Abusuapanin Kwadwo Ofori of Denkyira Nyinawusu filed a legal action at the High Court in Dunkwa-on-Offin against Odeefuo Boa Amponsem IV, the Paramount Chief of Denkyira Traditional Area and occupant of the Bankam Stool, over the ownership of ancestral stool lands.

Also named as defendants in the suit are Nana Ama Ayensua Saara III, Queen Mother of Denkyira Traditional Area, E. K. Naanah, described by the plaintiffs as a self-styled secretary to the Denkyirahene, and Kwasi Bekoe of Denkyira Nyinawusu.

At the centre of the dispute are stool lands that the plaintiffs say were acquired by their ancestral parents through conquest and discovery.

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Source: YEN.com.gh