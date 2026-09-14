Seko Fofana has announced his retirement from international football as Côte d'Ivoire prepares for the 2027 AFCON qualifiers

The FC Porto midfielder made 34 appearances and scored 7 goals for the Elephants over a nine-year international career

Fofana's exit means he will miss his side's upcoming qualifier clashes against Ghana and Somalia in September

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Côte d'Ivoire midfielder Seko Fofana has officially brought the curtain down on his international career, stepping away from the Elephants after nine years of service.

Seko Fofana announces his retirement from Ivory Coast ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifier vs Ghana. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Seko Fofana announces retirement

The 31-year-old made the announcement on September 14 as the national team prepared for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

According to Transfermarkt, Fofana earned 34 caps for Côte d'Ivoire and netted seven goals since making his debut in November 2017.

His most celebrated moment with the national team came when Côte d'Ivoire claimed the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations title on home soil, a triumph that Fofana described as the realisation of a lifelong ambition.

In a heartfelt message to supporters, the midfielder wrote on Instagram:

"Dear Ivorian supporters, the time has come for me to move on. It is with pride and deep gratitude that I have had the chance to represent my country.

"Winning the continent's most prestigious trophy was a childhood dream come true for me, and these memories will remain etched in the minds of millions of Ivorians forever."

Fofana used his farewell to express confidence in the players who will carry the national team forward.

"Thank you to my teammates, the coaching staff and all of you for your strength and support. I will always remain the Elephants' number one supporter, and I look forward to seeing this new generation make their mark on history. We certainly have no shortage of talent," he wrote.

What Fofana's retirement means for Côte d'Ivoire

With his international chapter now closed, Fofana will direct his full attention to his club duties at Portuguese side FC Porto.

His absence will be felt when coach Hervé Renard names his squad for the side's September fixtures, which include a 2027 AFCON qualifier against Ghana on September 24 and a further tie against Somalia five days later.

Côte d'Ivoire's preparations for this new qualifying cycle now proceed without one of their most experienced midfielders, though the door appears open for younger talent to step into the void Fofana leaves behind.

Inaki Williams retires from Black Stars

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams had announced his retirement from the Black Stars in an emotional farewell message.

The Athletic Bilbao forward thanked Ghanaians for the opportunity to represent his ancestral homeland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh