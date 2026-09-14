Delay has reacted publicly to a cryptic post by Dominic Duodu, Tima Kumkum's ex-husband, weeks after their separation was announced on TV

The Ghanaian media personality shared her commentary on the DELAY Show, with her remarks quickly spreading across social media

Delay's pointed comments have divided fans, with many recalling her earlier remarks about the couple dating back to their wedding day

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Ghanaian media personality Delay has weighed in on the marriage breakdown between TV presenter Tima Kumkum and her ex-husband, Dominic Duodu.

Delay takes a swipe at Tima Kumkum's ex-husband, Dominic Duodu, after his recent cryptic post. Photo source: Tima Kumkum, Delay, Dominic Duodu

Source: Facebook

The controversial TV personality host took aim at the Adom TV presenter's ex-husband following a cryptic social media post he recently made weeks after Tima publicly announced their separation.

Delay made her commentary during the recent episode of her Delay TV show over the weekend.

Delay responds to Dominic Duodu's post

Media personality Delay expressed her dislike for Dominic, noting that she was rooting for another man to marry Tima Kumkum instead of him.

The controversial TV personality also urged the Adom TV presenter's ex-husband to keep silent and leave his ex-wife to focus on her various endeavours after their split.

She said:

"To the gentleman (Dominic Duodu), what I will say is that we do not know you. It is Tima Kumkum we know. It is like we are having a party and inviting Tima Kumkum to bring a plus 1. I wasn't even rooting for you."

"I was rooting for another man before she married you. So if you have left the marriage, please keep quiet in your corner. We beg you. Leave our sister to focus on her slimming course, brand ambassadorship, TV presenting and driving her latest Mercedes-Benz."

In her remarks, Delay made clear she had been watching Tima closely since the split, expressing what sounded like admiration for how the presenter had carried herself.

She noted that she was rooting for her and supported her decision to end her marriage with Duodu, whom she married in a lavish wedding ceremony in 2023.

The video quickly drew attention online, partly because of Delay's reputation for delivering sharp, well-timed takes without spelling out exactly whose side she is on.

The Instagram video of Delay's full reaction to Dominic Duodu's post after his split from Tima Kumkum is below:

Dominic Duodu's post after Tima Kumkum divorce

On Saturday, August 29, 2026, Dominic Duodu posted photos on Instagram appearing to show himself in a lush, green outdoor setting.

He accompanied it with a caption that read:

"Silence isn't empty; it's full of answers. I stepped away from all the noise and peace looked like this today — lost in the green, found in myself. Sometimes nature is the only therapy you need. 🌳🍃"

The post arrived weeks after his ex-wife, Tima Kumkum, broke the news of their separation to the public three years after they tied the knot, speaking openly about the breakdown of their marriage.

The timing of Duodu's cryptic message was not lost on Ghanaians, who quickly packed the comments section with their thoughts.

Fans react to Delay's comments

The clip sparked a wave of responses from Ghanaians who had clearly been following the situation closely.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@ab_igail4456 wrote:

"She is always happy when things like this happen."

@fnfluxury_gh said:

"Delay diɛɛ, from the day of the wedding, she talked about the guy's dance moves sɛ the guy will be problematic, so she's not surprised the marriage is over."

@everythinggh233 commented:

"Prophetess Delay diɛ, you will never know whose side she's on openly. Unapologetically neutral, yet straightforward and apt. Her warning shots are always on point. They don't make them this bold anymore. Brave woman 🤣."

Tima Kumkum explains weight loss after divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Tima Kumkum’s weight-loss journey, which saw her reduce her weight from 120kg after doctors raised concerns about dangerously high cholesterol levels.

Her decision to transform her health came after daily weakness and near-fainting episodes, while public ridicule about her appearance and the end of her second marriage added further emotion to her deeply personal story.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh