Afia Schwarzenegger publicly criticised Bishop Obinim after an audio clip allegedly surfaced in which he claimed the marriage certificate he gave Florence Obinim was fake

The Ghanaian media personality warned that producing a forged official document is a criminal offence and could lead to Obinim's arrest

Afia declared she would forward the alleged audio to the Inspector-General of Police and vowed to stand by Florence regardless of the outcome

Afia Schwarzenegger has publicly taken aim at Bishop Daniel Obinim following the circulation of an alleged audio recording in which the Ghanaian preacher reportedly claimed that the marriage certificate he gave his wife, Florence Obinim, is not genuine.

Afia Schwarzenegger blasts Bishop Daniel Obinim, threatens to report him to the IGP over a fake marriage certificate. Image credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries, Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa

Source: Facebook

In a video that has since spread across social media, AfiaSchwarzenegger described the alleged statement as a reflection of ignorance and issued a direct warning about the legal risks involved.

She argued that signing and presenting a forged document constitutes a criminal act under Ghanaian law, which could expose Obinim to arrest if the claims in the audio are proven true.

Afia Schwarzenegger challenges Obinim

Afia questioned the logic behind Obinim allegedly providing Florence with a document he knew to be fake while also appending his own signature to it.

She suggested that his alleged role in issuing the certificate could deepen his legal exposure rather than provide any protection.

She also weighed in on the question of marital rights, arguing that in a marriage it is the man who takes the woman as his wife, a point she used to suggest that he risk being arrested.

Afia went further, stating she was prepared to actively support Florence in pursuing her share of Obinim's properties, whether or not the disputed certificate holds up.

She also announced her intention to forward the alleged audio recording directly to the Inspector-General of Police, calling on the appropriate authorities to investigate the matter.

Afia on his friendship with Florence

Responding to reports that Obinim had commented on her friendship with Florence, Afia made her position unambiguous.

She said she had no intention of walking away from the friendship and maintained that the couple's domestic disputes would have no bearing on her relationship with Florence.

The alleged audio has drawn significant attention online, with debates continuing over the authenticity of the recording and what its implications might be for both Obinim and Florence.

Afia's intervention has intensified scrutiny of the situation, particularly around the marriage certificate and the claims attributed to the preacher in the circulating clip.

The TikTok video of Afia Schwarzeneggar is below.

Obinim lists marriage benefits gained by Florence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Bishop Daniel Obinim’s response to Florence Obinim’s reported claim that she wants nothing from him after their divorce. The preacher listed the financial support, properties and other benefits he said Florence received during their 22-year marriage.

Obinim knelt at the altar while claiming that Florence earns about GH¢40,000 monthly from a four-storey hostel he allegedly gave her. His emotional remarks have intensified attention surrounding the couple’s highly publicised marital crisis.

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Source: YEN.com.gh