Kristo Asafo elders disclosed plans to hold another funeral for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, insisting his proper burial has not yet taken place

Family secretary Dr Philip Siaw Kissi announced a thanksgiving service held to mark one year since the Apostle's passing

Veteran actor and comedian Akrobeto endorsed Akofena at the same event, hailing him as the one responsible for burying his father

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Elders of the Kristo Asafo Mission have disclosed plans to hold another funeral for the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, insisting that his proper burial has not yet taken place, more than a year after his death.

Kristo Asafo elders disclose plans for another funeral for Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, insisting his proper burial has not yet taken place. Image credit: Kristo Asafo

Source: Twitter

The disclosure comes amid a long-running and bitter dispute over the Apostle's burial, one that has pitted his daughter, former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, against family elders and Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena Kantanka, the man installed as head of the Kantanka family and a leader within the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Kristo Asafo elders plan another funeral

The decision was communicated by family secretary Dr Philip Siaw Kissi during a thanksgiving service held on Friday, September 11, 2026, at the Apostle Safo School of Science in Awoshie, marking exactly one year since the Apostle's death.

Speaking at the service, Dr Kissi maintained that although some have claimed the late Apostle's funeral had already been carried out, that was simply not true.

He indicated that the family would, in due course, lay out plans to bury him properly, once the right time came.

The remarks reignite a dispute that has run for months, since Adwoa Safo's camp conducted a burial for the Apostle at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region on July 30, 2026, despite an active High Court injunction and objections from Dr Kissi's side.

The thanksgiving service was also attended by veteran actor and comedian Akrobeto, who used the occasion to endorse Akofena, hailing him as the one responsible for burying his father following his death.

Akrobeto's remarks add to comments he made at an earlier church gathering in August, where he described Akofena as a child the Apostle had specifically prayed for to succeed him, urging Ghanaians not to abandon that connection.

Below is the YouTube video in which Dr Kissi announces plans to have a 'better' funeral for the late Kantanka.

Golden statue of Kantanka unveiled at gravesite

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that a towering golden statue of the late Apostle was unveiled the same day at his burial site in Gomoa Mpota, as family members, friends and sympathisers of the Kristo Asafo Mission gathered to mark the first anniversary of his passing.

The monument stood on a tall black platform in front of the museum built in his honour, depicting him dressed in traditional cloth, his right hand raised and his left hand holding a section of the fabric.

Its golden colour and towering size made it one of the most noticeable structures at the burial site, with his facial features, clothing and familiar gesture carefully recreated.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh