James lost five of his closest relatives in the Kikopey road crash, including his wife and daughter

A PSV bus travelling from Gilgil allegedly crossed into the path of an oncoming Toyota IST late at night

Police towed both vehicles to a station yard as investigators work to establish the full circumstances of the crash

A Nakuru man identified as James is counting the cost of a single night that stripped him of nearly everyone he held dear, after a road crash in the Kikopey area claimed the lives of five of his relatives.

Nakuru man loses wife, daughter and three other relatives in a single car crash as painful scenes emerge online. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Among the dead are his wife, his daughter, his brother-in-law, and that brother-in-law's wife and daughter.

"Now I am left alone," James said, reflecting on the fact that his immediate family had consisted of just his wife and daughter.

The collision occurred at around 11 pm in the Kamugunda area.

Police told James that a passenger service vehicle travelling from Gilgil towards Nakuru veered out of its lane and collided head-on with a Toyota IST that was travelling in the climbing lane at the time.

Four of his five deceased relatives were passengers inside the Toyota IST, two adult women and two juveniles, and all four died at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota IST survived the initial impact but was in a critical condition and was rushed to St. Joseph Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

James made no effort to conceal his anger over the circumstances of the crash.

"Some drivers are dangerous in their manoeuvres," he said, insisting that his family had every reason to live and that reckless driving had taken that from them.

"This is very bad," he added.

Remains from car crash taken into custody

According to a September 14, 2026 report by Tuko, emergency responders retrieved the bodies from the crash site and transported them to PNN Funeral Home, where they are being preserved ahead of formal identification and postmortem examinations.

Both the Toyota IST and the PSV bus were towed to a police station yard and placed under detention, giving investigators access to inspect the vehicles as they work to piece together the full sequence of events that led to the tragedy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh