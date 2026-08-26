Grace Nortey, one of Ghana's most celebrated actresses, passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre

The screen icon was born on February 1, 1937, and built a career spanning over five decades in Ghanaian entertainment

Nortey starred in internationally acclaimed productions including the Netflix war drama Beasts of No Nation in 2015

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey has passed away, leaving behind a void in the country's entertainment industry that will be difficult to fill.

Legendary actress Grace Nortey reportedly passes away. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Facebook

She died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre, just months before she would have marked her 90th birthday.

Born on February 1, 1937, Nortey had celebrated her 89th birthday earlier this year and dedicated more than five decades of her life to the craft of acting.

She became one of the most recognisable and respected figures in Ghanaian cinema and television.

Grace Nortey's legacy on screen

Throughout her career, Nortey carved out a distinctive identity by bringing to life feisty, outspoken, and strong-willed matriarchs who pushed back against patriarchy and social injustice. Her portrayals resonated deeply with Ghanaian audiences and helped shape the country's cultural storytelling tradition.

Her work also attracted international recognition. She appeared in the critically acclaimed drama Sinking Sands in 2011 and later earned a place in Netflix's war film Beasts of No Nation in 2015, cementing her status as an actress whose talent stretched well beyond Ghana's borders.

See the Facebook post below:

The Family Grace Nortey leaves behind

Grace Nortey is survived by five children. Her daughter, Sheila Nortey, chose to follow her mother's path into acting and has built her own career in the Ghanaian entertainment industry.

Her passing marks the end of an era for Ghanaian film and television, and tributes are expected to pour in from across the continent in recognition of a life devoted entirely to her art. May she rest in peace, and may her family find comfort during this difficult time.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh