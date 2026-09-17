Oliver Barker-Vormawor has condemned the Ghana Police Service for publicly declaring TikToker Ghana Jollof a wanted person on social media

The police released a wanted poster for Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, age 40, suspected to be hiding in the UK after allegedly inciting violence

The declaration came after police arrested a nurse allegedly linked to Ghana Jollof, who was remanded into custody at the Adenta Court on September 17, 2026

Lawyer and human rights activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has publicly criticised the Ghana Police Service for declaring popular TikToker and NPP supporter Ghana Jollof a wanted person via a social media post, describing the move as an "unnecessary public stunt."

Oliver Barker-Vormawor condemns police over Ghana Jollof's wanted notice. Photo source: Osagyefo Olver Barker-Vormawor, Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

On September 17, 2026, Barker-Vormawor took to Facebook to react to a Ghana Police wanted notice bearing the name Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, aged 40, who authorities claim is Ghana Jollof.

According to the poster, the woman was last seen at Accra International Airport on 4th August 2022 and is suspected to be hiding in the United Kingdom, where she is wanted for allegedly inciting violence.

Barker-Vormawor questions police professionalism

In a Facebook post, the activist questioned why Ghanaian authorities chose a public declaration over established legal channels.

"If your investigations have pointed to someone; you have mutual legal assistance arrangements with the UK. Why not use that quietly? Why not pursue cooperation and extradition with UK authorities," he wrote.

He also mocked the notice's phrasing, asking why noting someone was:

"Last seen at Ghana International Airport" was relevant, adding: "Was the person cleaning the airport?"

Barker-Vormawor concluded his post with a pointed remark:

"If you want my last known location, I am in common sense. Come and find me. Shalom."

See the Facebook post below:

Ghana Jollof's controversy and the nurse's arrest

Ghana Jollof has attracted significant attention online for her verbal attacks targeting President John Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama, and several prominent NDC figures.

She has consistently maintained that her commentary was a response to similar attacks made by Kevin Taylor against NPP leaders and other Ghanaians.

Before the wanted poster was released, police arrested a nurse from Techiman, believed to be close to Ghana Jollof.

The nurse, Salomey Awitty Baffoe, was remanded into prison custody for two weeks following a court appearance at the Adenta Court on September 17, 2026.

Shortly after the wanted notice went public, Ghana Jollof released a video mocking the police and NDC leaders, including President Mahama, the First Lady, and the presiding female judge at the Adenta court.

Ghanaians react to Barker-Vormawor's post

The activist's remarks drew a sharp and divided response online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

@Gillespie Desmond King said:

"I know the woman personally. I called the police not to snitch on her but to ask how much they are paying for information about her, but there was no answer. These jokers are quite amusing; as a victim, I'm sure this is another setup."

@Kwame Chriskid wrote:

"Second independence"

@Robert A-ansim commented:

"Thats your darling govt. Enjoy"

@Sept Etoiles responded:

"And how's that your problem? You think Ghana is a lawless country like the time of Akufo- Addo"

@Kimu Uno added:

"My only problem is how many people are behind the number they have put there for people to call 😂😂 they just want to hear insults in their ears.😂😂😂"

@Christie A-z wrote:

"Masa ma yen dwene ye ho…you don't have to share an opinion on everything Mr. apostle of free speech"

@Alhassan Abdul Fataw stated:

"You are part of the problems confronting this country"

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Source: YEN.com.gh