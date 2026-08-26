Country music legend Dolly Parton was confirmed dead at the age of 80 in Nashville on Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, confirmed the news on behalf of the family, disclosing she had battled cancer

Days before her death, Parton disclosed her team were developing AI avatar performances so she could keep touring

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Country icon Dolly Parton was exploring the idea of AI avatar performances to make up for lost touring dates before her death at 80.

Dolly Parton reveals plans for AI avatar performances days before her death at 80. Image credit: Fox News.

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She disclosed the plan in a statement four days before she died, saying her team was working with companies that create such shows so she could keep performing without having to appear in person herself.

Dolly Parton died peacefully in Nashville on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, shared the news in a video posted to the singer's official social media accounts on behalf of the family.

Representatives later confirmed that she died after a brief battle with cancer. In the months leading up to her death, Parton had been dealing with health challenges that affected her ability to perform.

Her family said she had been undergoing treatment for immune and digestive problems, which led to several postponed appearances.

Dolly Parton's avatar performance plans before death

Parton told PEOPLE in an August 21 statement that her team was collaborating with companies that build avatar performances and that the project was still in its early stages.

She said she was hoping to launch a full show in Nashville and compared the idea to country singer George Jones, who was nicknamed "No Show Jones" for skipping live appearances, joking that she would still get paid without having to show up in person.

She said it is just crazy what technology can do these days.

Her comments followed a similar announcement from the family of late rocker Ozzy Osbourne, who confirmed plans to turn him into an AI avatar, as acts including KISS and ABBA have also embraced digital avatar performances.

Parton had cancelled a planned Las Vegas residency and cited ongoing health issues, including the toll of caring for her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025.

Dolly Parton's philanthropic legacy and career achievements

Parton's charitable work stretched back nearly four decades.

She established the Dollywood Foundation in 1988 in her home county in Tennessee to fight high school dropout rates, an initiative credited with cutting the local dropout rate from 35 per cent to 6 per cent.

In 1995, she founded the Imagination Library in honour of her father, sending a free book each month to enrolled children from birth until school age, a programme that had gifted more than 300 million books worldwide by its 30th anniversary in 2025.

She also stepped in repeatedly during times of crisis. Parton raised more than $13 million through a telethon after the 2016 East Tennessee wildfires and launched the My People Fund, which paid displaced families $1,000 a month for six months.

She later donated toward Middle Tennessee flooding relief in 2021 and Hurricane Helene relief in 2024.

Her medical giving included multiple million-dollar donations to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre, including funding that contributed to the development of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, along with a $1 million gift to The Salvation Army in 2023.

Her lifetime of giving earned her the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy in 2022, and in July 2026 she thanked Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce after the couple donated $2 million to the Imagination Library.

Trump leads tributes as flags are lowered nationwide

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, US President Donald Trump paid tribute to Parton following her death, describing her passing as a profound loss to fans worldwide.

He also ordered that American flags be flown at half-staff across the United States for one week, beginning on the evening of her death, as a mark of national respect.

Her death prompted a wide outpouring of grief from fellow musicians and public figures, many of whom reflected on her musical output and her enduring influence on generations of artists.

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Source: YEN.com.gh