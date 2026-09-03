Sean Diddy Combs' projected release from federal prison has been adjusted again, with a new date now listed by the Bureau of Prisons

Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in 2025 after a jury convicted him on two counts related to transporting individuals across state lines

His release date has shifted multiple times, with a recent prison altercation playing a role in earlier adjustments to the schedule

Sean "Diddy" Combs could walk free from federal prison earlier than previously anticipated, with the Federal Bureau of Prisons now listing his projected release date as February 5, 2028.

Sean Diddy Combs' Prison Release Date Moved Forward to February 5, 2028

Source: Getty Images

The latest update moves his expected exit from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, forward by roughly two and a half weeks from his previously listed date of February 20, 2028. The Bureau of Prisons notes that all such projected dates remain subject to change.

Sean Combs' Conviction and Sentencing

Combs stood trial in 2025 on federal charges that included racketeering and sexual tr*fficking. Prosecutors alleged that the music mogul organised sexual encounters, which they referred to as "freak offs," during which he allegedly directed and recorded his girlfriends engaging in sexual acts with male escorts, frequently in hotel rooms. The jury ultimately acquitted him on the most serious charges of racketeering and sexual tr*fficking, but returned guilty verdicts on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for the purpose of prostitut*on.

In October 2025, a federal judge handed Combs a sentence of four years and two months, to be served at FCI Fort Dix.

A Timeline of Shifting Release Dates

His projected release date has undergone several revisions since he began his sentence. An initial projection placed his release as far out as June 2028, which was subsequently moved to January 2028 before being pushed back to February 20 following a reported altercation with a fellow inmate. That fight led to Combs being placed in solitary confinement for a short period. The Bureau of Prisons has now updated his projected release to February 5, 2028, though the history of adjustments makes clear that the date could shift again.

Source: YEN.com.gh