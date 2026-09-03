US Federal Bureau of Prisons records show Sean 'Diddy' Combs' projected release date has moved forward again

Combs is serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after being convicted in 2025 on two serious-crime charges

The February 5, 2028 date represents a shift of more than two weeks from his previously listed projected release date

Sean "Diddy" Combs is set to leave federal prison earlier than previously expected, with records from the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons showing his projected release date has shifted forward to 5 February 2028.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs gets an earlier prison release date as a fresh update emerges. Image credit: Diddy

Source: Facebook

The update marks a further adjustment from an earlier projected date of 20 February 2028, shortening the music mogul's anticipated time behind bars by more than two weeks.

The change reflects ongoing federal custody calculations rather than any formal court order reducing his sentence.

Sean "Diddy" Combs's sentence and conviction

Sean "Diddy" Combs, 56, is currently incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. He was sentenced in October 2025 to 50 months in federal prison after being convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in a serious crime.

The verdict came at the conclusion of a closely watched federal trial in New York, during which Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering conspiracy and others.

A guilty verdict on those counts would have carried a substantially heavier prison term.

His projected release date has been revised on multiple occasions since sentencing, having initially been set for a later point in 2028 before moving progressively forward as his time in custody accumulated.

What Diddy's new release date means

The shift to 5 February 2028 does not reflect a formal reduction handed down by a court.

Instead, it results from adjustments within the federal prison system, including applicable credits that can alter an inmate's projected release date over time.

Combs' legal team has continued to challenge aspects of his conviction and sentence since he began serving his term.

Known to the world by the stage names Puff Daddy and P. Diddy, Combs built his name as the founder of Bad Boy Records and became one of the most prominent figures in American hip-hop and entertainment over several decades.

The 5 February 2028 date remains a projection and is subject to further revision.

The X post of Diddy's new date is below.

Diddy lands in solitary confinement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sean 'Diddy' Combs' physical altercation with a fellow inmate at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Facility.

Following the fight, Combs' anticipated early release in February 2028 was under serious threat.

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Source: YEN.com.gh