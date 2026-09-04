The family of late Disney Zombies actress Carla Jeffery has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her funeral and burial expenses

In a statement, the family described the emotional and financial weight of the loss, asking for support during an incredibly difficult time

The campaign comes after Jeffery's family denied rumours suggesting substance use played a role in her unfortunate death

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The family of late Disney star Carla Jeffery has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her funeral and burial expenses following her sudden death at the age of 33.

Carla Jeffery's family launches a GoFundMe campaign to help cover her funeral and burial expenses. Image credit: Pop Crave.

Source: Twitter

Jeffery, best known for playing cheerleader Bree in Disney's Zombies franchise, died on September 1, 2026, at her home in California.

Her death was announced by her longtime talent agency, Alexanders Talent Management, in an emotional statement shared on Instagram that described her as "a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room."

A family spokesperson confirmed to TMZ that no foul play was suspected and that police were not involved, though the cause and manner of her death have not yet been disclosed.

Carla's family launches GoFundMe for funeral costs

That grief has now taken on a practical dimension, after Carla Jeffery's family launched a GoFundMe campaign on September 3, 2026, seeking support to cover the cost of her funeral and burial arrangements.

In a statement accompanying the campaign, the family described the toll the loss had taken on them.

They wrote:

"This is an incredibly painful and difficult time for our family, and we are doing our best to come together, grieve, and make sure Carla has the support needed to handle the funeral and burial arrangements."

The family added that the emotional weight of the moment had brought unexpected financial pressure, expressing hope that contributions would help ease that burden so they could focus on honouring Jeffery's memory and supporting one another.

The post by TMZ on X is below.

Family denies rumours of substance use

Jeffery's family has also had to contend with online speculation in the days following her death, after rumours began circulating suggesting substance use may have contributed to what happened.

Speaking to TMZ, a family spokesperson pushed back firmly, stating that she did not use any substances.

The family said they were withholding further comment on the exact circumstances of her death until her autopsy results come back.

They asked for patience and understanding from the public as they continue to process the loss privately.

Carlon Jeffery's final message to his sister

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that Jeffery's twin brother, Carlon, also an actor, shared the heartbreaking final text message he sent his sister before her death, offering a deeply personal glimpse into their bond.

In it, he told her how proud he was of her resilience and grace, closing with the words, "I got your back in this life and the next."

The message struck an emotional chord with fans online, many of whom described it as a touching reflection of the closeness the twins shared throughout their lives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh