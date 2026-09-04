The family of late Disney Zombies actress Carla Jeffery has denied rumours that substance use played a role in her death at the age of 33

In a statement to TMZ, her family said plainly that she did not use substances, and that they are awaiting autopsy results before commenting further

Zombies: The Re-Animated Series co-star Erika Ishii joined the wave of tributes, describing Jeffery as "incredibly sweet and kind"

Disney star Carla Jeffery's family has addressed online rumours surrounding the circumstances of her sudden death, saying she did not use any substances.

Carla Jeffery's family addresses rumours surrounding her sudden death at 33. Image credit: TMZ.

Source: Twitter

Jeffery, best known for playing cheerleader Bree in Disney's Zombies franchise, passed away on September 1, 2026, at the age of 33.

Her death was announced by her longtime manager, Carla Alexander, in an emotional statement shared on Instagram, describing more than two decades spent watching her grow into "a beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented woman whose radiant smile could light up any room."

Alexander asked that the privacy of Jeffery's loved ones be respected as they process the loss, closing the tribute with the words, "Rest beautifully, Carla. Your light will never be forgotten."

Tributes continued to pour in from her Zombies co-stars in the days that followed, including a heartfelt message from Erika Ishii, who appeared alongside her on Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.

Ishii wrote that the news was "absolutely heartbreaking," recalling their one in-person meeting in the recording booth, where Jeffery had been "incredibly sweet and kind," and extended her deepest condolences to Jeffery's family and friends.

Family addresses Carla's substance use rumours

That flood of grief and tributes was accompanied by online speculation, prompting Jeffery's family to directly address rumours about what may have contributed to her death.

In a statement issued to TMZ, the family said firmly that "she did not do that," pushing back against the claims circulating online.

The family added that they are awaiting the results of her autopsy before commenting further on the circumstances surrounding her death, asking for patience as they navigate the process.

Carla Jeffery's family's statement on possible substance use is below.

Carlon Jeffery's tribute to his sister Carla

Alongside the family's statement, Jeffery's twin brother, Carlon, also an actor, shared his own deeply personal tribute after revealing the final text message he had sent his sister before her passing.

In it, he had reached out to check on her, offering words of encouragement and pride in the woman she had become. He wrote:

"Hey sis, call me back when you get this. I was just calling to see how your day went! I love you to the moon and back, sis. I just want you to know how proud I am of you. Your resilience, your grace, your infectious smile that lights up a room. You are truly a light that shines bright. Don't let anyone... dim that light... even yourself. The light you carry is special and must be protected at all times. You are the best sister a brother could ask for. I pray we continue to grow closer to one another along this journey. I got your back in this life and the next."

The message, shared publicly in the days following Carla's death, struck an emotional chord online, with many describing it as a touching window into the closeness the twins shared throughout their lives.

Carla Jeffery's final Instagram message

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, Jeffery's last Instagram post resurfaced following news of her death, showing her joyfully celebrating co-star Meg Donnelly's 26th birthday party just over a month earlier.

The post, filled with photos and videos from the celebration, has since taken on new significance as one of the last glimpses fans have of Jeffery enjoying time with those closest to her.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh