Promise Obinim, son of Bishop Daniel Obinim and Florence Obinim, went live on social media and displayed his new neck tattoo to viewers watching from Spain

A netizen commented during the live session, telling Promise he should advise his father amid the ongoing Obinim marriage saga rocking Ghana's entertainment scene this month

Promise fired back at the comment, warning that he would smack the netizen if the same words were said to him in person during the session

Promise Obinim, the youngest son of Bishop Daniel Obinim and gospel musician Florence Obinim, has stirred fresh reactions after a heated exchange with a netizen during a live session where he showed off his new neck tattoo.

Promise Obinim goes live and responds sharply to a netizen's comment about his father amid the ongoing Obinim family divorce saga. Image credit: @lois_hype/Bishop Obinim.

Source: UGC

The tattoo first surfaced in a TikTok video filmed on Saturday, September 19, 2026, showing Promise rapping energetically in his Spain apartment while the fresh ink stayed clearly visible on his neck.

The clip quickly drew attention from Ghanaians who recognised him as Bishop Obinim's son.

Reactions ranged from concern to mockery, with one user writing that pain can make a person do things and noting the new tattoo.

Others linked the tattoo to the emotional strain of his parents' ongoing divorce.

Promise Obinim warns netizen over live comment

During a later live session, Promise once again displayed the tattoo to his audience.

A netizen commented on the post, telling him he should advise his father instead of focusing on his appearance.

Promise did not take the comment lightly. He responded directly, warning that if the netizen repeated the same words to him in person, he would smack him.

The exchange added to the wave of online reactions already trailing Promise's recent social media activity.

Below is the TikTok clip in which Promise confronts a netizen for a comment on his live session.

Bishop Obinim and Florence's 22-year marriage crisis

Promise's parents are currently in the middle of a public divorce after 22 years of marriage.

Reports emerged in early September 2026 that Florence's family returned her "Tiri Nsa," the traditional token symbolising the end of a union, and that Bishop Obinim's side accepted it without resistance.

In a leaked audio that surfaced days later, Bishop Obinim spoke candidly about the marriage breakdown, admitting to multiple affairs and accusing Florence of neglecting household duties.

He has since laid out conditions for reconciliation, including that she publicly apologise and distance herself from certain associates.

Florence Obinim drops Obinim surname on socials

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Florence Obinim dropped the "Obinim" surname from her social media pages, rebranding as Lioness Ministries.

The move reportedly followed a direct request from Bishop Obinim, who had publicly insisted she stop using his name following their separation.

Florence had earlier said in an interview that she was willing to let go of the surname, adding that a person's identity and calling matter more than a name.

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Source: YEN.com.gh