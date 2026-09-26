Pastor Jerry Eze, founder of Streams of Joy International, held his UK Prayer Fest at Old Trafford in Manchester

The event drew more than 74,000 people to the iconic Manchester United stadium for prayer and worship

Manchester United fans took to social media to react to the unusual sight of their home ground packed with worshippers

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Pastor Jerry Eze brought his NSPPD prayer movement to one of football's most iconic venues, drawing a crowd of over 74,000 worshippers to Old Trafford for his UK Prayer Fest on Saturday, September 26.

UK Prayer Fest: Pastor Jerry Draws Over 74,000 to Old Trafford as Man United Fans React. Photo credit: @RealJerryEze/X and Oli Scarff/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Old Trafford transforms into a house of prayer

The gathering, held at the home ground of Manchester United, filled the stadium to capacity as participants gathered for an extended session of prayer and worship.

The event marked a significant physical milestone for the Streams of Joy International founder, whose New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) platform has built a substantial following online over the years.

The sight of the 74,000-capacity ground filled with worshippers rather than football supporters quickly spread across social media, drawing attention far beyond the congregation in attendance.

Watch the UK Prayer Conference at Old Trafford, as shared on X:

For many, the scale of the turnout was a testament to the reach of Pastor Jerry Eze's ministry beyond Africa.

The event effectively brought NSPPD's digital community into a live, physical setting, with worshippers making the journey to Manchester specifically for the occasion.

United fans react to prayer fest at Old Trafford

The images and videos circulating online caught the eye of Manchester United supporters, who responded with a mix of humour, hope, and genuine religious sentiment.

@Kachi077 wrote:

"Omo, after this prayer ... we're literally winning the Premier League."

@ChineduElvis4 joked:

"Old Trafford gospel conference? From winning trophies to winning souls 😭"

@flyoon42 added a note of optimism, saying:

"After their conference, I hope the Man United season will be turned around."

@DrChimere took a more devotional tone, writing:

"You carried Jesus to the Red Devils stadium 🏟️. What a way to break chains and strongholds."

The reactions captured a broader mood online, with fans finding common ground between their faith and their football, if only for a moment.

Old Trafford, long associated with the theatre of sporting drama, offered an equally dramatic backdrop for one of the largest Christian gatherings seen at an English football ground.

Man United make Carrick decision

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United had taken a decisive stance on under-fire head coach Michael Carrick following the club’s defeat to Brighton in the EFL Cup.

The Red Devils had collected just four points from their opening four Premier League matches, including a 1-0 home loss to Manchester City.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh