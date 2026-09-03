Carlon Jeffery, twin brother of late Zombies actress Carla Jeffery, shared a screenshot of the final text message he sent to her before her death at 33

The heartfelt message, sent shortly before her passing, expressed his love and pride in his sister and her resilience

Fans and followers of Disney movies responded with an outpouring of grief and support for Carlon after the emotional post

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Carlon Jeffery, twin brother of late Disney Zombies actress Carla Jeffery, has shared a screenshot of the final text message he sent to her, offering a deeply personal glimpse into their bond just before her death at the age of 33.

Carlon Jeffery shares the heartbreaking final text message he sent his twin sister, Carla Jeffery, before her death. Image credit: Pop Crave/Sitcom Crave.

Source: Twitter

Carla Jeffery, best known for playing cheerleader Bree in Disney's Zombies franchise, died on September 1, 2026.

Her death was announced by her longtime agent, Carla Alexander, in a statement that described her as "beautiful, vibrant, and incredibly talented." No cause of death has been disclosed by her family or representatives.

Carlon Jeffery, her twin brother, is also an actor, known for playing Cameron Parks in the Disney Channel sitcom A.N.T. Farm, and the pair had long been recognised in entertainment circles for their close sibling bond.

Carlon shares final text to Carla Jeffery

That bond was laid bare after Carlon shared a screenshot of the last message he sent his sister, revealing just how close the two remained until the very end.

In the text, he had reached out to check on her, expressing love and pride in who she had become.

Carlon wrote:

"Hey Sis, call me back when you get this. I was just calling to see how your day went! I love you to the moon and back, sis. I just want you to know how proud I am of you. Your resilience, your grace, your infectious smile that lights up a room. You are truly a light that shines bright. Don't let anyone dim that light, even yourself... You are the best sister a brother could ask for. I pray we continue to grow closer to one another along this journey. I got your back in this life and the next."

Carlon Jeffery's last message to his twin sister, Carla Jeffery, is below.

Reactions to Carlon's heartbreaking message

Carlon's message struck a deep emotional chord with fans and followers, many of whom offered words of comfort and shared their own reflections on losing a sibling.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below.

charttalks_ wrote:

"This is so heartbreaking, part of him is now missing. I truly hope he heals because this is just a lot."

_tweety17 said:

"His twin sister, omg, I can't imagine how he is feeling right now."

PsychicCancer commented:

"I hope she got to read that."

BarbieLenci added:

"This is so devastating. I'm sending my condolences for the family."

THE_DONATELLO_ wrote:

"As a twin myself, I couldn't imagine what he feels losing his twin. I was already sad due to her passing, but this broke my heart even more. Me and my twin love the Zombie movies, it was like our thing, we'd watch it about every year together, and she was my favourite character."

Dolly Parton's death shakes entertainment world

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, country music legend Dolly Parton died peacefully in Nashville on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80, after a brief battle with cancer.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced the news in a video shared on the singer's official social media accounts on behalf of the family.

Parton's death prompted a wide outpouring of grief from fellow musicians and public figures, with US President Donald Trump ordering American flags to be flown at half-staff across the country for a week in her honour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh