Disney's Zombies actress Carla Jeffery died on September 1, 2026, at the age of 33, with her death confirmed by her talent agency the following day

Her final Instagram post, shared over a month before her death, has now resurfaced and taken on new meaning as tributes continue to pour in

The post showed her joyfully celebrating co-star Meg Donnelly's birthday party just weeks before her unfortunate passing

Disney star Carla Jeffery, best known for playing cheerleader Bree in the Zombies franchise, has died at the age of 33, and her final Instagram post has since resurfaced, taking on new meaning in the wake of her sudden passing.

Carla Jeffery's heartfelt final Instagram post has surfaced, showing her celebrating a co-star's birthday weeks before her death. Image credit: Pop Crave.

Source: Twitter

Jeffery's death was confirmed by her talent agency, Alexanders Talent Management, in an emotional statement shared on Instagram on September 2, 2026, a day after she passed away.

The agency, which had represented her since she was 12 years old, described her as a talented woman whose smile was enough to change a room, adding that they respectfully asked for the family's privacy to be honoured as they grieved.

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Born on July 10, 1993, in Houston, Texas, Jeffery began performing as a child to overcome shyness, taking acting classes alongside her twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, who is also an actor.

Her first screen role came in the 2006 comedy Phat Girlz, and she went on to build a two-decade career that included roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Shake It Up, Southland, iCarly, Suburgatory, Scream Queens, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, and Netflix's American Vandal, before landing her most beloved role as Bree in Zombies.

Carla Jeffery's last Instagram post

That beloved career and the private life behind it are now being remembered through her final Instagram post, which was shared on July 27, 2026, just over a month before her death.

Carla's post captured her attending American Housewife star Meg Donnelly's 26th birthday celebration, filled with photos and video clips from the night.

The post included solo snapshots of Jeffery in a black outfit, selfies with Donnelly, and clips from the celebration, including a moment showing Donnelly putting out candles on her birthday cake and another showing Jeffery enjoying the music alongside two DJs.

In the caption, Jeffery wrote:

"What a night!.. Hope you had an amazing birthday, @megdonnelly, cuz I had an amazing night, girl! Lol, you always know how to bring the looks and the party, queen! Love youu, MegBoo!!"

Carlon Jeffery's final message to Carla

Carla's twin brother, Carlon Jeffery, shared the heartbreaking final text message he sent her before her death, offering a deeply personal glimpse into their bond.

In the message, he expressed his love and pride in his sister, writing:

"I love you to the moon and back, sis. I just want you to know how proud I am of you. Your resilience, your grace, your infectious smile that lights up a room... I got your back in this life and the next."

The message drew an outpouring of grief and support online, with many reflecting on the closeness of the twin siblings' bond.

The heartfelt message is below.

Dolly Parton's death shakes the entertainment world

In a previous report by YEN.com.gh, country music legend Dolly Parton died peacefully in Nashville on August 25, 2026, at the age of 80, after a brief battle with cancer.

Her nephew, Bryan Seaver, announced the news in a video shared on the singer's official social media accounts on behalf of the family.

Parton's death prompted a wide outpouring of grief from fellow musicians and public figures, with US President Donald Trump ordering American flags to be flown at half-staff across the country for a week in her honour.

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Source: YEN.com.gh