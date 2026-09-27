WWE legend John Cena bought a house in Land O' Lakes, Florida, for $525,000 back in 2005

The property sits inside a gated community roughly 20 miles north of Tampa and spans over 3,000 square feet

Nearly two decades of upgrades transformed the residence into one of the area's most distinctive private homes

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John Cena bought a modest colonial-style house in Land O' Lakes, Florida, for $525,000 in January 2005.

After nearly two decades of steady renovation work, Times of India, via Celebrity Net Worth, now places the property's value at approximately $4 million.

John Cena owns a property in Florida valued at $4 million. Photo credit: Ethan Miller/Getty, Gridiron & Gold/YouTube and Bob Levey/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

The residence sits within Nature's Reserve, a gated community situated around 20 miles north of Tampa.

The original structure featured gabled roofs, symmetrical windows, and a balanced front entrance typical of colonial architecture.

Over the years, Cena introduced a series of modern upgrades while preserving elements of the home's traditional character, as cited by Wrestling Headlines.

Inside Cena's reimagined entrance and living spaces

One of the first things visitors encounter is the entrance hall, finished entirely in white marble across its floors, stairs, columns, and walls.

An oversized window runs the full height of the double-storey space, flooding the interior with natural light.

The most striking addition to the property is a dedicated indoor pool structure. The facility features two water slides, a waterfall, fountains, and rockwork modelled after abandoned mines.

Glass panels and a metallic frame enclose the pool, giving it a contemporary aesthetic while shielding it from the insects, leaves, and sand common to Florida's outdoor environment.

Personal touches reflecting Cena's interests appear throughout the home. A cigar room fitted with leather seating, a chessboard, two televisions, and a private refrigerator also benefits from its own ventilation system, keeping it isolated from the rest of the house.

Additional amenities include a game room with a bar, a home theatre, a wine cellar and a personal lift connecting to the main bedroom suite. A separate guest house sits on the grounds as well.

Cena's bedroom, garage and car collection

The main bedroom includes a large fireplace, an en-suite bathroom, and mirrored ceiling sections intended to give the space a more expansive feel.

A sizeable garage accommodates Cena's personal car collection, while natural rock features around the property help the home blend into its surrounding landscape.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Cena's total fortune at $80 million, accumulated through his wrestling career, acting roles, and broader entertainment work.

What began as a mid-range Florida purchase has, over time, become one of the Tampa Bay area's more remarkable private residences.

Why Cena doesn't want to become a father

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that John Cena had explained why he has no plans to become a father.

The WWE star said the demanding nature of his career has played a major role in his decision to remain child-free.

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Source: YEN.com.gh