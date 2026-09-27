Sarah Lawson Celebrates Birthday With iPad Gift as Ghanaians Shower Her With Love

Sarah Lawson, the popular Ghanaian influencer known for importing containers of goods from China, marked her birthday on September 26, 2026

Fans flooded her Instagram with warm birthday messages celebrating the social media personality

The birthday post showed an Apple iPad gift box and a colourful flower bouquet, giving followers a glimpse of how she rang in the occasion

Ghanaian social media influencer Sarah Lawson is celebrating her birthday, and her fans have shown up in full force to make the occasion special.

The popular content creator, widely recognised for her large-scale importation business — she has shipped over seven containers of goods from China to Ghana marked her birthday on September 26, 2026, sharing a glimpse of her celebrations online.

Ghanaian Influencer Sarah Lawson flaunts cash and her expensive birthday presents online. Photo credit: @sarahlawson.

Source: Instagram

Sarah Lawson's birthday gifts caught fans' attention

The post featured what appeared to be an Apple iPad in its box alongside a vibrant flower bouquet wrapped in pink tissue paper, giving followers a peek at the kind of birthday treatment the influencer received. The snapshot was enough to send her comment section into a frenzy, with well-wishers pouring in from across the country.

Lawson has built a loyal following in Ghana by documenting her business journey, particularly her importing ventures from China, making her a recognisable figure in the country's digital space.

Fan Reactions to Sarah Lawson's birthday presents

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the birthday messages fans left for the influencer on Instagram.

@nnutifafa wrote:

"HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY DARLING 🎊🎉🎁 you deserve all the Amazing blessings in the world ❤️👑"

@_its_eyramgh said:

"Vlog don drop 😍😍🔥 love you 😘"

@terry_fabulous89 added:

"Happy wonderful Birthday to an amazing womam 🥰🎂🍾🎊🎁🎭🎉🎊🎉🎊🎉🎊"

@mikeafrojam wrote:

"Happy Birthdays 🎂🍾🥂 more Blessings 🙏"

@starglam_porsha posted:

"Mgl beautiful 😍"

The Instagram video is below:

Sarah Lawson celebrates her birthday

Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur Sarah Lawson marked her birthday in grand style with her sartorial choices.

She looked angelic in a white off-shoulder mermaid-inspired dress for her birthday shoot.

Sarah Lawson, mother of one, wore a beautiful front lace hairstyle and makeup to complement her classy look.

The influencer turned heads with her choice of jewellery to match her outfit for the memorable shoot.

The Instagram photo is below:

Nana Ama McBrown turns 49 in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown’s 49th birthday celebration and her 25-year journey in Ghana’s entertainment industry.

The actress and television host marked the milestone with four elegant gowns and a heartfelt message to her fans.

McBrown also used the occasion to announce the premiere of her new project, AMA. Her reflection on overcoming challenges and storms, while crediting God and her loyal supporters, added emotional significance to the celebration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh