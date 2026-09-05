Gospel singer Selina Boateng opened up about what she would change ahead of any future marriage following the end of her six-year union

The 'Nyame Bohye' hitmaker described marriage as 'war' and said most people only focus on the glamour without preparing for its difficulties

Selina Boateng confirmed in 2025 that her marriage to Isaac Berchie, which began on December 7, 2019, had come to an end

Gospel musician Selina Boateng has shared the three key things she would do differently before entering another marriage, following the breakdown of her six-year union with Isaac Berchie, whom she wed on 7 December 2019.

Speaking during an interview on Angel FM, the "Nyame Bohye" hitmaker offered candid insight into what she believes couples must genuinely reckon with before walking down the aisle.

Selina Boateng talks about her marriage in a viral video. Photo credit: @selinaboateng.

Source: Instagram

Patience and Preparation Over Glamour

Boateng's first piece of advice centres on patience. She described marriage as something akin to warfare, stressing that many people are drawn in by the spectacle of weddings and the appealing surface of married life, while remaining unprepared for the reality beneath it.

"If I am to advise individuals getting into a new marriage, I would tell them that patience is very important because when you get there, it can be war. I'm not saying this to scare anyone, but I'm speaking from what I know and what I have experienced. People often want to get married because of the fancy aspects while neglecting the difficult side of marriage," she said.

She added that marriage is far from the smooth journey many expect, describing it as "extremely rough" and one that demands wisdom to navigate with any degree of stability.

Selina Boateng models in stylish gowns. Photo credit: @selinaboateng.

Source: Instagram

Selina Boateng says couples should stop counselling

On her second point, Selina argued that pre-marital counselling ought to extend well beyond the conventional six-month period. In her view, marriage is a continuous learning experience, and support should match that reality.

"If I had my way, counselling would not be limited to just six months. It should be a continuous process because marriage is like school. You never really finish learning; at every stage, there is something new to learn," she stated.

Selina Boateng says couple should choose always faith

The third element Selina would insist on is that anyone entering marriage should be genuinely God-fearing. She cautioned against allowing social pressure, particularly the anxiety that comes with ageing and the expectation to marry quickly, to drive such a significant life decision.

Boateng confirmed in 2025 that her marriage to Berchie had ended, and she said she feels no shame about her current marital status, adding that she has not encountered stigma since the split.

The TikTok video is below:

Selina Boateng talks about struggles in her marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Selina Boateng, a gospel singer, who publicly stated that if given the option, many pastors and gospel singers would chose divorce.

She claims that many people in God's ministry are having marital problems, but they are persevering because of society and religion.

The gospel singer recently urged Christians to have empathy for people who ultimately choose not to participate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh