Ghanaian socialite Patricia Poku shared a personal message about her experience with alopecia during Alopecia Awareness Month in September

Patricia spoke candidly about how losing her hair reshaped her relationship with self-image and the confidence she had to rebuild

The businesswoman encouraged others living with the condition to see their appearance not as a loss but as a different expression of beauty

Ghanaian businesswoman and socialite Patricia Poku has marked Alopecia Awareness Month by sharing a deeply personal reflection on what it means to live with the condition, challenging the idea that hair loss diminishes a person's beauty or worth.

Popular socialite Patricia Poku opens up about living with alopecia as she marks awareness month. Image credit: Patricia Poku. The Mirror

Source: Instagram

Observed in September each year, Alopecia Awareness Month is dedicated to raising understanding of hair-loss conditions and amplifying the voices of those who navigate life with them.

Patricia used the occasion to speak openly about her own journey, describing it as one that ultimately led her towards self-acceptance rather than grief on her Instagram page on September 4, 2026.

Patricia Poku on redefining beauty

Rather than framing her experience around what she had lost, the Ghanaian businesswoman chose to highlight the inner strength she has developed over time.

"Today, I don't celebrate what I have lost, but the strength with which I have learned to love my own self," she wrote in her message.

Patricia was direct in her stance that alopecia, while changing her physical appearance, holds no power over how she defines herself.

"Alopecia may change my appearance, but it cannot define my worth, my beauty, or my identity," she stated.

She also addressed what she sees as a damaging association between hair loss and diminished femininity or beauty.

In her view, being without hair is not a sign of weakness but simply a different way of existing, one that carries its own form of dignity.

Patricia Poku's self-acceptance and message to others

A central thread running through Patricia's message was the confidence she has built to face herself without concealment.

"Today, lets me look in the mirror without shame, without hiding, and without fear," she said.

She extended her reflection into a broader encouragement for anyone living with alopecia, urging them not to measure their completeness or attractiveness by conventional standards of appearance.

Her message positioned self-acceptance not as an endpoint but as a continuous, empowering practice.

Patricia concluded her post by wishing her followers a happy Alopecia Month, adding heart emojis to close her message on a warm note.

The Instagram post by Patricia Poku is below.

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Source: YEN.com.gh