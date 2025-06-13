Gospel singer Selina Boateng has boldly suggested that many pastors and gospel singers would choose divorce if given the chance

According to her, a lot of people in God's ministry are struggling in their marriages, but are enduring because of religion and society

In a recent interview, the gospel diva appealed to Christians to show compassion for those who eventually opt out

Award-winning gospel artist Selina Boateng has delivered a stark insight into the marital struggles within Ghana's Christian community.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, she suggested that many couples in ministry were silently enduring painful relationships to maintain public appearances.

According to her, the perceived stability of Christian marriages stems from many couples' fear of being wrongly labelled in society.

"If people had the liberty to openly walk away from their marriages, divorce cases would shoot up like gunfire. It would be an eyesore because the numbers would be overwhelming," she stated.

The gospel minister suggested that fear of societal judgment and religious scrutiny are the primary factors keeping many troubled marriages intact, rather than genuine commitment or happiness.

Boateng highlighted the particular burden carried by Christian women in ministry, who face intense pressure to maintain perfect public images despite private struggles.

"Once you're married, you can't even speak about what you're going through. Even the people who pressured you into it won't be there to console you," she explained.

The Alpha and Omega singer emphasised how marital problems significantly affect Christian leaders' spiritual work and personal well-being.

"If you're a Christian and your marriage falls apart, it affects everything. Your ministry, your peace, your purpose, especially if you're a gospel musician," the Alpha and Omega singer observed.

The mother of one thus appealed passionately for greater compassion within religious communities, noting that many women who speak out about their struggles face disbelief and blame rather than support.

She suggested that many prominent Christian figures privately acknowledge making wrong marital choices.

"So much is happening behind closed doors. If we allowed people to speak freely, you'd be shocked at how many men of God and gospel musicians would admit they married the wrong person," she claimed.

Selina Boateng opens up on her marriage

Selina Boateng further used her marriage as an example, explaining that it is not always a bed of roses.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, Boateng, who got married in 2019 and welcomed her only child in 2022, indicated that she would make adjustments if she had a chance to go back

She advised unmarried people to take their time to marry rather than basing their decisions on societal pressures

Watch Selina Boateng's interview on Onua FM below:

Selina Boateng releases song ahead of tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Selina Boateng had released her highly anticipated single, Flipping Over.

The song was released ahead of an exciting itinerary packed with activities for her fans, including a tour.

Fans of the singer have positively reacted to the new song, assuring her of their full support during her tour.

