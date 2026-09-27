4 People Dead After Trailer Crushes Taxi on Kwahu Mountain Atibie Road

A trailer lost control while ascending Kwahu Mountain and landed on a taxi on the Atibie road, trapping all occupants inside

Bystanders rushed to the scene to assist trapped victims while emergency services were contacted following the fatal crash

Police and emergency personnel were expected to remove the wreckage and transport the bodies as investigations got underway

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Four people, including a taxi driver, have died after a trailer crushed a taxi on the Atibie road while climbing Kwahu Mountain, according to a report by Adom Online on September 26, 2026.

The trailer, bearing registration number WR 294-16, lost control as it ascended the mountain and toppled onto the taxi below, trapping all four occupants beneath the vehicle. None of the passengers survived.

4 killed in Trailer and taxi crash on Kwahu mountain Atibie road. Photo credit: @ghanaweb.

Source: Getty Images

Fatal crash on Kwahu Mountain road

Road users who witnessed the accident moved quickly to the wreckage, attempting to free those trapped while waiting for emergency services to respond. Despite their efforts, all four people inside the taxi were killed.

The collision caused heavy traffic congestion along the mountain road, with motorists and onlookers gathering at the scene as word of the accident spread.

Investigations Under Way

Police and emergency personnel were expected to clear the debris from the road and transport the bodies to the morgue. Authorities have begun efforts to establish what caused the trailer to lose control as it climbed the mountain.

The circumstances of the crash, including whether a mechanical fault, driver error, or road conditions contributed, had not been confirmed at the time of reporting.

A picture of a trailer packed by the the roadside. Photo credit: @gettyimages.

Source: Getty Images

VIP bus catches fire

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a VIP bus that caught fire on the Kumasi-Sunyani road and China’s 240-hour visa-free transit policy for citizens of 55 countries.

The reports examine public criticism of the Ghana Fire Service and the continued exclusion of all African countries from China’s transit arrangement.

The bus was reportedly engulfed in flames before firefighters arrived, prompting witnesses to question the emergency response.

Meanwhile, travellers from Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and other African countries must still obtain a visa before travelling to China.

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Source: YEN.com.gh