Benito Antonio "Bad Bunny" Martínez Ocasio has made a name for himself as a successful rapper and singer. His career has seen him win numerous awards, including three Grammy Awards and nine Latin Grammy Awards. However, behind his fame is a supportive family that has played a crucial role in his journey. Learn all about Bad Bunny's parents, Tito Martínez and Lysaurie Ocasio.

Bad Bunny is a famous Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and record producer. He is known as the "King of Latin Trap" for revolutionising the genre and bringing it to the mainstream. His fame has generated interest in his personal life, with fans curious about Bad Bunny's parents.

Bad Bunny's parents' profile summary

Profiles Bad Bunny's mother Bad Bunny's father Full names Lysaurie Ocasio Declet Tito Martínez Gender Female Male Current residence Vega Baja, San Juan, Puerto Rico Vega Baja, San Juan, Puerto Rico Ethnicity Hispanic Hispanic Nationality Puerto Rican Puerto Rican Religion Christianity Christianity Marital status Married Married Children Three Three Profession Retired schoolteacher Former truck driver

Who are Bad Bunny's parents?

Bad Bunny’s parents are Tito Martínez and Lysaurie Ocasio. They are from Almirante Sur barrio of Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. The rapper has mentioned them in various interviews and credits them for introducing him to different music genres. He also revealed to The Fader that they are supportive of his career.

My mami and papi love my music. They’re always listening to the radio waiting for one of my songs to come on. And when it does, they turn up the volume — and turn it back down when it’s over.

Lysaurie Ocasio Declet

Bad Bunny's mom, Lysaurie Ocasio Declet, is a former English teacher and devout Catholic. Her son, Benito, acknowledges her influence on his career after introducing him to church from a young age. Benito told The Fader,

My mom is very religious — Catholic — and from a young age they brought me to the church. I've always liked to sing, [so] people in the church invited me to be part of the children's choir.

Tito Martínez

Bad Bunny's father, Tito Martínez, is a former truck driver. His son revealed in the aftermentioned interview with The Fader that he is a huge wrestling fan and used to take them to watch fights.

Papi would watch wrestling all the time, when I was little like 5 or 6 years old, but I didn't watch it, I would stay playing with cars and things. Like two years later, because of some cousins of mine, I started to watch it, and since then I've been a huge fan of WWE,

Benito continued:

I was huge fan of the wrestling here too, the IWA, and papa would take us to fights.

Bad Bunny's parents' nationality

Bad Bunny's parents are Puerto Rican nationals, meaning they are also American citizens. According to Study.com, Puerto Ricans have automatic birthright American citizenship as their country is a territory of the United States.

Tito Martínez and Lysaurie Ocasio's children

Tito and Lysaurie have three children: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (born 1994), Bernie (born 1997), and Bysael Martínez Ocasio (born 2022).

Bad Bunny's siblings have pursued different career paths. Bernie, the secondborn, is a fashion model who debuted during New York Fashion Week in September 2023.

Bysael Ocasio, the last born, is an up-and-coming baseball player who graduated from the Carlos Beltron Baseball Academy in 2021.

Many are eager to learn more about Bad Bunny's parents, Tito Martínez and Lysaurie Ocasio. Tito had a career as a truck driver, while Ocasio is a retired English schoolteacher. Bad Bunny's parents played an important part in nurturing their son's musical talent, introducing him to genres such as salsa, merengue, and pop ballads from an early age.

