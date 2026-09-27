Ghanaian influencer and content creator Gisela Amponsah became the highlight of an exclusive Lagos night anchored by Spotify.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Runtown spotlights Gisela Amponsah during Spotify Surround Sound in Lagos. Image credit: Runtown, Gisela Amponsah

Source: Facebook

The experience was meant to be an exclusive session for Nigerian popstar Runtown marking the 10th anniversary of Mad Over You.

Gisela’s surreal moment with in Lagos has garnered significant traction on social media.

On Saturday September 26, Ghanaian online star Gisela was spotted in Lagos at Spotify’s exclusive Surround Sound experience with Runtown.

A video of the renowned influencer in a heart to heart fan moment is gaining ground on social media. Runtown, while performing his 2016 hit track Mad Over You, spotlighted Gisela in the Lagos audience.

The Nigerian superstar handed over his microphone to the Ghanaian influencer whose infectious energy instantly charged through the crowd while singing the Afrobeats classic.

He leveraged the moment to express his profound gratitude fans worldwide for their love and support throughout his music journey spanning by over ten years.

Runtown, real name, Douglas Jack Agu, is one of several Nigerian artistes who gained early success in Ghana thanks to his habit of extolling Ghanaian culture, food and women in his songs.

His collaboration with Sarkodie, Pain Killer which has registered over 25 million hits became an all-time classic and created a pathway for the contemporary Ghana and Nigeria chemistry which continues to fuel the shared pop culture between the two West African music nations.

The X video is below.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh