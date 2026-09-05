WAEC cancelled the subject or entire results of 8,295 candidates following investigations into irregularities during the 2026 WASSCE

Over 7,400 candidates lost subject results for smuggling foreign materials into exam halls, while 861 had all results cancelled over mobile phones

Results from 169 schools remain withheld over alleged collusion, with WAEC expecting investigations to conclude by October 30, 2026

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has cancelled or withheld the results of thousands of candidates who sat the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in Ghana, following investigations into misconduct recorded across multiple examination centres.

The decisions were ratified at the 42nd Meeting of the Ghana Examinations Committee, which convened on Friday, 7 August 2026.

WAEC cancels 8,295 Candidates’ results for exam malpractice. Photo credit: @waec.

Source: Instagram

8,295 candidates affected by result cancellations

Of the total number affected, subject results for 7,434 candidates were cancelled after investigations established that they had smuggled foreign materials into examination halls. The prohibited materials included prepared notes, textbooks and printed documents. An additional 861 candidates had their entire results cancelled for being found in possession of mobile phones during the examination.

Beyond outright cancellations, WAEC withheld the subject results of 957 candidates and the complete results of a further 270 candidates over various suspected offences that remain under review.

The X post is below:

169 Schools still under investigation

WAEC also disclosed that subject results from candidates at 169 schools have been withheld on suspicion of collusion. The Council confirmed those cases are still being investigated and that the affected results may either be released or permanently cancelled, depending on what the investigations reveal. WAEC indicated it expects to conclude those proceedings by 30 October 2026.

Candidates whose results have been cancelled or withheld can access the Council's irregularity and investigations platform to find out the specific reasons behind the decisions and what steps are available to them going forward.

WAEC also issued a warning to candidates and their families, cautioning against individuals who claim to be able to upgrade examination results in exchange for payment. The Council stated that its results are secured and can be verified through its official results authentication system.

WAEC withhelds results of 8,295 Candidates Over Irregularities. Photo credit: @waec.

Source: UGC

2025 WASSCE results are out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has released the provisional results of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for school candidates.

More than 512,000 candidates from 1,022 schools took part in this year’s examination, representing an 11.07% increase in the number of candidates compared with 2025.

As candidates begin checking their results, WAEC has also issued a warning about fraudsters who may attempt to take advantage of anxious students and parents.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh