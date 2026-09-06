Selassie Ibrahim, CEO of REFFA Awards and actress, attended the final funeral rites for her late husband, former minister Alhaji Issaka Ibrahim Adam, in Tamale

The ceremony drew family, friends, and dignitaries to honour the former Minister for Food and Agriculture and ex-ADB Board Chairman

A video captured Selassie exchanging warm greetings with guests gathered at the colourful ceremony

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Selassie Ibrahim, actress and Chief Executive Officer of the REFFA Awards, made a dignified appearance at the final funeral rites of her late husband, the Honourable Alhaji Issaka Ibrahim Adam, as the ceremony got underway in Tamale on 6 September 2026.

A video shared by Tina Blog on Instagram captured the moment Selassie, dressed in a white hijab and white garment, arrived at the venue and greeted dignitaries who had gathered to pay their respects.

Sir Sam Jonah, Ibrahim Mahama, James Gardiner and Desmond Elliot and others attend Selassie Ibrahim's husband's funeral. Photo credit: @tinablog

Source: Instagram

Paying Tribute to Alhaji Issaka Ibrahim Adam

The late Alhaji Issaka Ibrahim Adam was a prominent figure in Ghanaian public life. He served as a former Minister for Food and Agriculture and held the position of Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), making significant contributions to the country's agricultural and financial sectors during his time in office.

Beyond politics, he was widely known as the husband of Selassie Ibrahim, whose profile in the entertainment industry has given the family a broad public following.

The final funeral rites brought together family members, close friends, and well-wishers in Tamale, gathering to celebrate his life and offer their support to those he left behind.

The Instagram video of Selassie Ibrahim arrive at the funeral rites in Tamale

Ibrahim Mahama attends Selassie Ibrahim's husband's funeral

Founder of Engineers & Planners, Dr. Ibrahim Mahama, and renowned Ghanaian business magnate Sir Sam Esson Jonah were among the dignitaries who exchanged warm greetings with REFFA Awards CEO and actress Selassie Ibrahim and her family during the final funeral rites of the late Hon. Alhaji Issaka Ibrahim Adam.

The final funeral rites are currently underway in Tamale, where family, friends, colleagues and dignitaries have gathered to pay their final respects and honour his memory.

The Instagram video is below:

John Dumelo's wife supports his sister Selassie Ibrahim

Lawyer Gifty Dumelo, wife of Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture and actor Hon. John Dumelo, has arrived in Tamale for the final funeral rites of the late Hon. Alhaji Issaka Ibrahim Adam.

She was accompanied by her siblings to support their sister, REFFA Awards CEO and actress Selassie Ibrahim, as she mourns the loss of her husband.

The final funeral rites are currently underway, with family, friends and loved ones gathering to pay their respects and honour the memory of the late Alhaji Issaka Ibrahim Adam.

The Instagram video is below:

Heartbreaking videos from Selassie Ibrahim's husband's funeral

Gifty Dumelo mourns Alhaji Ibrahim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Mawunya Dumelo who took to Facebook on September 2, 2026, to pay tribute to the late former Agriculture Minister, Alhaji Ibrahim Issaka Adam.

In an emotional tribute, Gifty revealed that she shared a close bond with the former minister, recalling their long conversations and moments of gossip. She described his passing as deeply painful and cruel.

Her tribute also highlighted a remarkable political connection between Alhaji Ibrahim Adam’s career and that of her husband, John Dumelo.

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Source: YEN.com.gh