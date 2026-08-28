The Sawyer, Nortey and Allied Families released a formal press release on Friday, August 28, 2026, confirming Grace Nortey's death

The veteran Ghanaian actress, who dedicated over five decades to theatre, television and film, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The family has requested privacy during the mourning period while funeral arrangements are yet to be announced

The family of legendary Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey has broken their silence with a formal statement, confirming her passing two days after her death.

Grace Nortey's family releases an official statement after the legendary actress dies at 89. Photo source: @the1957news

Source: Facebook

Addressed to all media houses and signed by the Sawyer, Nortey and Allied Families, the press release was shared on Instagram on Friday, August 28, 2026, by popular Ghanaian blogger The1957News.

The statement confirmed that Grace Nortey died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Wednesday, August 28, 2026, at the age of 89, just months before what would have been her 90th birthday.

Grace Nortey's legacy in Ghanaian entertainment

The statement paid tribute to Grace Nortey, a woman whose career stretched across more than five decades, describing her contributions to theatre, television and film as foundational to Ghanaian entertainment.

Within the family, the legendary Ghanaian actress was remembered in deeply personal terms: as a sister, mother, grandmother and matriarch who served as the emotional centre of those closest to her.

The release closed with a moving tribute:

"Rest peacefully, Maa. A mother to our family. A legend to the nation."

Family requests privacy as funeral plans await

Beyond confirming the loss, the family of the late Grace Nortey, who starred in 100s of Ghanaian movies, kept their message brief and dignified.

They asked the public and media to respect their need for privacy as they navigate the early days of grief, with funeral arrangements to be communicated at a later date.

The Instagram post with Grace Nortey's family's full press release on her demise is below:

Jackie Appiah eulogises Grace Nortey after demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about actress Jackie Appiah's tribute to Grace Nortey following the passing of the legendary movie star at the age of 89.

Jackie praised the late Nortey's remarkable influence on the creative industry and her role as a mentor, evoking deep admiration and respect for a legacy that inspired countless talents in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh