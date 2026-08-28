Grace Nortey's Family Releases Official Statement After Legendary Actress Dies at 89
- The Sawyer, Nortey and Allied Families released a formal press release on Friday, August 28, 2026, confirming Grace Nortey's death
- The veteran Ghanaian actress, who dedicated over five decades to theatre, television and film, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2026
- The family has requested privacy during the mourning period while funeral arrangements are yet to be announced
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The family of legendary Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey has broken their silence with a formal statement, confirming her passing two days after her death.
Addressed to all media houses and signed by the Sawyer, Nortey and Allied Families, the press release was shared on Instagram on Friday, August 28, 2026, by popular Ghanaian blogger The1957News.
The statement confirmed that Grace Nortey died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) on Wednesday, August 28, 2026, at the age of 89, just months before what would have been her 90th birthday.
Grace Nortey's legacy in Ghanaian entertainment
The statement paid tribute to Grace Nortey, a woman whose career stretched across more than five decades, describing her contributions to theatre, television and film as foundational to Ghanaian entertainment.
Within the family, the legendary Ghanaian actress was remembered in deeply personal terms: as a sister, mother, grandmother and matriarch who served as the emotional centre of those closest to her.
The release closed with a moving tribute:
"Rest peacefully, Maa. A mother to our family. A legend to the nation."
Family requests privacy as funeral plans await
Beyond confirming the loss, the family of the late Grace Nortey, who starred in 100s of Ghanaian movies, kept their message brief and dignified.
They asked the public and media to respect their need for privacy as they navigate the early days of grief, with funeral arrangements to be communicated at a later date.
"You gave me a secret": Nana Ama McBrown's touching donation to Grace Nortey resurfaces after actress's death
The Instagram post with Grace Nortey's family's full press release on her demise is below:
Jackie Appiah eulogises Grace Nortey after demise
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about actress Jackie Appiah's tribute to Grace Nortey following the passing of the legendary movie star at the age of 89.
Jackie praised the late Nortey's remarkable influence on the creative industry and her role as a mentor, evoking deep admiration and respect for a legacy that inspired countless talents in Ghana.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh