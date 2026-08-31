Veteran Ghanaian actress Gawugatete appeared on UCook with Empress Gifty on Sunday, August 30, 2026, after years away from public view

The actress, whose real name is Florence Nana Anima Danso, was once a familiar face on GTV's Akan Drama and popular TV productions including Cantata

Gawugatete's unexpected reappearance sparked renewed interest in her life and legacy among fans who grew up watching her performances

Veteran Ghanaian actress Florence Nana Anima Danso, widely recognised by her stage name Gawugatete, has made a public reappearance after an extended absence from Ghana's entertainment scene, sitting down for an interview with gospel musician Empress Gifty on UCook on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

Veteran actress Gawugatete resurfaces after many years away from Ghanaian screens. Image credit: Kumawood Movies

Source: Youtube

During the conversation, the veteran actress looked back on her years in the industry and offered a glimpse into how her life has unfolded since stepping away from the cameras.

Gawugatete's rise in Ghanaian television

Gawugatete built her reputation during a period when Akan-language drama commanded large audiences across the country.

She first drew widespread attention through Akan Drama on GTV before featuring in several other local productions, including Cantata, a television drama that became a fixture in many Ghanaian households.

Her performances across those productions earned her a place among the recognised faces of Ghana's film and television industry, where she worked alongside a number of prominent actors and actresses over the course of her career.

The origin of her well-known stage name also carries a colourful history.

According to reports, veteran actor Agya Koo coined the nickname, drawing inspiration from former Hearts of Oak footballer Eric Gawu. The name remained closely linked to the actress throughout her time in the industry.

Fans react to her reappearance

After years of gradual withdrawal from public life, Gawugatete's reappearance on UCook caught the attention of many who had followed her work during her active years.

Her absence had left admirers curious about her circumstances, and the interview provided a rare opportunity for those viewers to reconnect with a familiar figure from Ghana's entertainment history.

For audiences who grew up with her performances, seeing Gawugatete back on screen was a reminder of the role she and fellow veteran performers played in shaping local television and film during one of the industry's most formative periods.

The X video of Gawugatete is below.

Veteran actress Eunice Banini resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Ghanaian actress Eunice Banini, who made her first notable public appearances in August 2026 after years away from the limelight.

Her return has rekindled interest in the legacy of pioneering actors who significantly contributed to the growth of Ghana's entertainment industry.

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Source: YEN.com.gh