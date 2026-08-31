An old video of the popular Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown has resurfaced online, showing him physically active before his accident

The throwback footage emerged shortly after Ogidi Brown's recent marriage to his wife, Jessica, drawing renewed attention to his personal journey

Social media users who have followed the musician over the years responded to the clip, with some expressing admiration for his resilience

A throwback video of Ghanaian musician Ogidi Brown has resurfaced on social media, showing the artist in noticeably different physical condition ahead of the accident that altered the course of his life.

Ogidi Brown old video before his accident resurfaces; fans react to his transformation. Image credit: ZionFelix

Source: Facebook

The footage, which circulated online and drew considerable attention, captures Ogidi Brown actively participating in a music video shoot.

His movements and overall physical condition in the clip stand in sharp contrast to how followers have come to know him in recent years.

Ogidi Brown before his accident

The video dates to a period when the musician appeared energetic and physically strong, moving freely throughout the visuals.

Viewers who have tracked his career closely have noted how markedly different his appearance and mobility were at that time compared to the present.

The timing of the clip's circulation has added weight to the reactions it generated.

Ogidi Brown recently married his wife, Jessica, a development that already had audiences reflecting on the personal chapters he has navigated over the years.

The resurfaced footage arrived in that context, prompting a broader conversation about the changes he has experienced since the accident.

Fans reflect on the musician's journey

Social media users who encountered the video responded with a mix of emotions.

Some expressed admiration for Ogidi Brown's continued presence in Ghana's entertainment industry despite the physical challenges he has faced since his accident.

Others simply reflected on how much had changed since the footage was originally recorded.

Ogidi Brown has remained active in the Ghanaian music scene and has previously shared elements of his personal story with his audience, making the resurfaced clip more than an ordinary throwback for those familiar with his background.

The video has served as a striking visual reminder of an earlier stage in his life, one that many fans had not seen documented in this way before its reappearance online.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below:

@Akosua wrote:

"Hmm, this life."

@Dannis indicated:

"He was really strong."

@Emefa wrote:

"I pray he gets back on his feet."

The X video of Ogidi Brown is below.

Ogidi Brown on how he met his wife

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the popular artist Ogidi Brown's heartfelt revelation of how he met his wife, Jessica, during a recent interview.

This captivating love story not only showcases their relationship's beginnings but also offers valuable dating advice for young men navigating social interactions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh