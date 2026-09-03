Dr Oghenekome Egukawhore, son of Delta State billionaire High Chief Victor Wayles Egukawhore, held his traditional wedding in Lagos

The ceremony took place at The Five Palm in Lekki on Thursday, September 3, 2026, drawing governors, politicians, and business moguls

Gbaramatu Voice shared footage of the grand indoor event, which has since attracted widespread reactions from netizens online

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The son of one of Nigeria's Delta State's most prominent businessmen has officially taken a bride, with the traditional wedding of Dr Oghenekome Egukawhore and Tolulope Stephanie Spencer drawing an impressive crowd to one of Lagos's most upscale venues.

Prominent Nigerian businessman Victor Wayles Egukawhore's son, Dr Oghenekome Egukawhore, marries his fiancée, Tolulope Stephanie Spencer, in a traditional wedding. Photo source: GbaramatuVoice TV

Source: Facebook

The traditional wedding ceremony took place on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at The Five Palm in Lekki, Lagos, in a richly decorated indoor setting filled with music, dancing, and Yoruba cultural rituals.

Governors, political leaders, and business moguls were among those who witnessed the union, underscoring the social weight that the Egukawhore name carries in Nigeria.

Who is Dr Oghenekome Egukawhore?

The groom is the son of High Chief (Dr) Emonena Victor Wayles Egukawhore, chairman of De Wayles Group of Companies and a well-known billionaire businessman from Delta State.

The Egukawhore family's prominence was on full display throughout the ceremony, which was captured in professionally filmed footage by popular Nigerian blogger Gbaramatu Voice.

The event followed traditional Yoruba wedding customs, including the removal of the groom's bachelor cap and the crowning of his bride, the handing over of Tolulope from her family to the groom's parents, and the exchange of rings blessed by the officiating minister.

The celebrant led the business mogul's son and his partner through blessings and declarations, praying for a lasting union, godly children, and a life free from separation.

In a warm moment, Tolulope publicly called her new husband her best friend, her king, and, to laughter from the room, her ATM.

A proposal letter, read aloud by a sibling of the bride named Bianca, formally requested the Spencer family's blessing for the union between Dr Oghenekome and Tolulope, describing the bride as someone who embodies "brain, beauty, and humility that are rare."

The Facebook video of the traditional wedding ceremony of Tolulope and Oghenekome is below:

Reactions to Oghenekome Egukawhore wedding

The footage quickly attracted comments online, with many congratulating the couple while others offered more pointed observations.

YEN.com.gh has compiled reactions from social media users below:

Gordon Ogheneovo Isiakpere wrote:

"Congratulations to the couple. God's blessings. Amen."

Official Comzyy said:

"Congratulations to them😍. God, I always see what you're doing for others!! I can't wait for mine. 🙌"

King Amarula commented:

"Una don use Nollywood deceive us tire. Rich people dey pick themselves. Who go marry the poor people naw? Omo, try guide o."

Ghanaian-Lebanese billionaire family heir marries

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the union of Mohamad Odaymat, heir to a Ghanaian-Lebanese billionaire family, and Amal Fashanu, daughter of legendary footballer John Fashanu, during their charming court wedding that drew over 600 guests.

The glamorous celebration not only marked a significant melding of two prominent families but also showcased a love story that blossomed from a moment of serendipity, captivating onlookers and leaving a trail of heartfelt social media reactions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh