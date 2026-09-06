A WASSCE 2026 result card showing six F9 grades alongside a D7 in Mathematics has gone viral after a Ghanaian blogger shared it on Facebook

The result, which the candidate used two of three checking slots to view, showed passes only in Mathematics and General Knowledge in Art

Social media users flooded the post with mixed reactions, ranging from career suggestions to reflections on Ghana's broader examination performance

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A WASSCE 2026 result card showing a student who scored F9 in six out of eight subjects has gone viral in Ghana, sparking a wave of reactions online after a Ghanaian blogger shared it on Facebook on 5 September 2026.

Ghanaian man shares his son's WASSCE results online. Photo credit: @ghbrain.

Source: Instagram

The provisional result, retrieved from the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) official results portal, showed the candidate failing Social Studies, English Language, Integrated Science, Biology, Foods and Nutrition, and Management-in-Living, all with F9 grades.

The student managed a D7 in Mathematics (Core) and an E8 in General Knowledge in Art, the only two subjects considered passes under WAEC's grading system.

Ghanaian man begs for divine intervention

The card indicated the candidate had used two of three available result-checking credits, suggesting the result had already been viewed more than once. The examination centre was partially visible on the card, and all personal details including the candidate's name, index number, and photograph were blurred before the image was shared publicly.

The blogger who shared the result questioned whether a "powerful man of God" could intervene before the third checking or the final certificate was issued, and asked followers to suggest viable career paths for the student.

The post also touched on what the blogger described as a troubling pattern of poor results in the 2026 sitting, writing: "How come the results we are seeing this year are so horrible?"

Ghanaian student sit for the final exams. Photo credit: @waec.

Source: Facebook

Fans react as WASSCE candidate scores F9 in 6 subjects

The post drew hundreds of comments, with users dissecting the grades and offering their own interpretations of the student's prospects. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@Dennis Sedinam Nyadey questioned the apparent contradiction in the scores:

"You can't get F9 in Social studies and have D7 in Mathematics 🤔🤣🤣"

@Dziwornu Kuivi suggested an unconventional path forward:

"Ooh, with this grade, he/she can learn Herbal Medicine oo."

@Cindy Elikem Galley offered a more measured perspective:

"A student who gets a D7 in Mathematics may not necessarily be academically weak; they could be struggling with reading."

@Hyde Albert took a longer view:

"One day he or she wil be in parliament passing law for you."

The Facebook post is below:

Nana Aba cautions parents after WASSCE results release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Aba Anamoah who spoke to parents and guardians on X after the 2026 WASSCE results were announced on September 4.

Due to exam irregularities, WAEC annulled the subject results of 7,434 candidates and the total results of 861 candidates.

The Ghanaian media personality advised adults not to blame or compare pupils who did not meet expectations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh