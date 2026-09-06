A public JHS girl who scored aggregate 07 and a raw score of 494 in the 2026 BECE had her heart set on studying Science at St. Louis Senior High School

The Ghana Education Service's CSSPS placed the high-achieving student at her second choice, Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' SHS, instead

Her story has sparked widespread debate online about how the computerised placement system handles raw scores among top-performing candidates

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A girl from a public Junior High School who recorded one of the standout results in the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination has been left devastated after missing out on her preferred senior high school placement.

BECE Student with aggregate 07 complains after she was placed at Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' Senior High School. Photo credit: @shslive.

Source: Instagram

The student scored an a performance that placed her among the highest-achieving candidates in the country. Despite those results, the Ghana Education Service's Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) did not assign her to St. Louis Senior High School, where she had applied to study Science.

She was instead placed at Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' Senior High School, her second choice, according to a Facebook post shared on September 4, 2026, by Ghanaian blogger Dawohoso Na Onipanka.

Student cries over Afia Kobi Ampem Girls placement

The student's placement slip, issued under the Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service, confirmed the Afua Kobi Ampem Girls' SHS placement.

Sources cited in the post said the girl had been crying since learning of the outcome, having set her sights firmly on St. Louis SHS and its Science programme.

The case has reignited discussion about how the CSSPS handles competition for limited spaces at highly sought-after schools, particularly when multiple candidates with similar aggregate scores are vying for the same course and institution.

One commenter, @Agyapong Amoaah Vincent-Kelvert, offered context on how the system works:

"It's her raw score against several competing candidates for the same school choice and course that betrayed her. I know a candidate who had 10 but his raw score is around 510. He was placed in Adisadel college."

Reaction aggregate 7 student misses St Louis placement

The post drew a range of responses from social media users, with opinions divided on the fairness of the outcome and the standing of the school where the student was placed.

The student's story has drawn attention to the emotional weight of the CSSPS process, particularly for high-performing candidates from public schools who compete against a large pool of equally qualified peers for limited places in popular programmes at top-ranked institutions. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Yaa Botwe commented:

"Does that mean Afua Kobi Ampem Shs don't deserve students with good grades?"

@Samuel Adade offered a more measured take:

"Afua Kobi Ampem is also another great school."

@Qüëččý Bëñť was more critical of the broader system:

"The system is not working at all."

@James Nsalbini Bongei pointed out that the placement was not entirely unexpected:

"She chose that as 2nd choice, so it fell within her wish."

“I Wanted St. Louis?”: Student With Aggregate 07 Weeps After Being Placed at Afua Kobi Ampem Girls

Source: Facebook

SHS student gets F9 in 6 subjects

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian blogger posted it on Facebook, a WASSCE 2026 result card with six F9 grades and a D7 in mathematics went viral.

The candidate used two of the three checking slots to view the results, which only indicated passes in General Knowledge in Art and Mathematics.

Social media users responded to the message in a variety of ways, offering everything from career advice to analysis of Ghana's overall exam results.

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Source: YEN.com.gh