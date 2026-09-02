Gifty Mawunya Dumelo took to Facebook on September 2, 2026, to mourn the late former Agriculture Minister Alhaji Ibrahim Issaka Adam

Gifty heartbreakingly disclosed that she and the late minister shared long conversations and gossip, describing his passing as cruel

The tribute uncovered a remarkable political connection between Alhaji Ibrahim Adam's career and that of her husband, John Dumelo

Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, wife of actor-turned-politician and Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament John Dumelo, has paid an emotional tribute to the late former Minister for Agriculture, Alhaji Ibrahim Issaka Adam, following his passing.

John Dumelo's wife, Gifty Mawunya Dumelo, pays emotional tribute to the late Agriculture Minister, Alhaji Ibrahim Adam. Image credit: Gifty Mawunya Dumelo

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on 2 September 2026, Gifty mourned the former minister openly, describing the grief of losing someone she had grown close to on a personal level.

Gifty mourns Alhaji Ibrahim Adam

Beyond acknowledging him as a public figure, Gifty disclosed that the two shared a warm and candid relationship, one marked by lengthy conversations and light-hearted exchanges.

"Oh how I miss you already. Death is so cruel… I will miss our long conversations and gossips," she wrote.

Her tribute also shed light on a remarkable coincidence she and the late minister had once discussed privately.

Both had marvelled at how Alhaji Ibrahim Adam and John Dumelo ended up serving at the same ministry at different stages of their respective careers.

Alhaji Ibrahim Adam served first as Deputy Minister for Agriculture before eventually rising to become Minister for Agriculture.

Years later, Dumelo was appointed Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, placing him within the same institution.

"Life hmmm," Gifty reflected on the uncanny parallel.

She noted that the two men had also spoken about how extraordinary it was that her parents could count both an experienced agriculture minister and a sitting MP as in-laws, a conversation that clearly left an impression on them both.

Gifty Dumelo praises Ibrahim Adam's legacy

In her tribute, John Dumelo's wife offered high praise for the late former minister's legacy.

"You were a legend, and we will forever hold you dearly in our hearts," she wrote.

She concluded by addressing him directly, calling him a hero and urging him to rest in power.

"Hon. Adam Ibrahim, our Hero, rest in power," she added, closing her message with crying and prayer emojis.

For the Dumelo family, the passing of Alhaji Ibrahim Adam represents the loss of both a respected public servant and someone who had become personally woven into their lives.

The Facebook post of Gifty Dumelo is below.

Selassie Ibrahim mourns death of husband

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the late Alhaji Adam Issaka Ibrahim, a former Agriculture Minister and Member of Parliament, following the heartfelt tribute from his wife, veteran Ghanaian actress Selassie Ibrahim.

The emotional post shared on Instagram resonated with many, showcasing the profound impact of his legacy on both the political landscape and the hearts of those who knew him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh