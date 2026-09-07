The lavish birthday celebration of Akosua Serwaa, Daddy Lumba's first wife, was held in New York and drew widespread attention on social media

Darren K. Fosu's biological mother made a surprise appearance at the event, joining family and friends to celebrate the occasion

The heartwarming moment between the two women at the party has sparked warm reactions from Ghanaians online

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A birthday celebration for Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of the late legendary Ghanaian highlife musician Daddy Lumba, has captured the hearts of many after a particularly touching moment emerged from the festivities.

Akosua Serwaa's lavish birthday in New York draws attention online, featuring a heartwarming family moment with Darren K. Fosu's mother. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

The lavish event, held on September 6, 2026, in New York, USA, became a talking point across social media platforms after it drew an impressive gathering of family members, friends, fans and close associates who came together to honour the elderly woman.

Lumba's son Darren's mother joins the celebration

Among those present was the biological mother of Darren K. Fosu, Daddy Lumba's second son.

Her appearance at Akosua Serwaa's birthday bash generated considerable warmth online, with many admirers praising the gesture as a beautiful display of family unity.

Far from sitting on the sidelines, Darren's mother threw herself fully into the celebrations, hitting the dance floor alongside the other guests as the party paid tribute to Akosua Serwaa's life and legacy.

The moment resonated widely, with many describing it as a genuine family reunion rather than a simple birthday gathering.

The Facebook post below has the video of Daren's mother on the dance floor.

The Facebook post below has the video of Akosua Serwaa welcoming his stepson Daren at the Airport.

The Facebook post below has exciting moments from Akosua Serwaa's lavish US birthday bash.

Akosua and Daren's mother's dalliance sparks reactions

The scenes from the party drew an outpouring of admiration from Ghanaians online, with many celebrating the warmth and grace shown by those involved.

Verawinfred Oppong commented:

"When the time is right, the lord will make it happen… this is so beautiful 😍."

Afua Owusua wrote:

"This woman has a heart of gold 💛."

Sylvia Zunuo observed:

"This is how it's supposed to be oooo, not to be rocking🎸🎶🎶 shoulders ooooo 😒😆😆 Darren, your wisdom and selflessness come from your mother. Great 👍👏😊."

Adwoa Bee added:

"Daddy had a type lol."

Maa Akua Afriyie said:

"Aaawww.... A woman supporting her own. She's a good person ❤️."

Daddy Lumba's wife, Akosua Serwaa, sues Abusuapanin Tupac for GH¢3m over defamatory marriage claims. Image credit: Dek360

Source: Facebook

Akosua Serwaa sues Abusuapanin for alleged defamation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Akosua Serwaa, the first wife of late highlife legend Daddy Lumba, took legal action against social media commentator Victor Kofi Owusu, widely known as Abusuapanin Tupac, and Alex Kofi Boadi Ampong, also known as Sir Alex, over a series of statements she alleges have damaged her reputation.

The suit, filed at the High Court in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, identifies Akosua Serwaa as the plaintiff and names both men as defendants.

Court documents indicate the action centres on public statements the defendants allegedly made casting doubt on the legitimacy of her marriage to the late musician, whose full name was Charles Kwadwo Fosuh.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh