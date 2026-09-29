Veteran Ghanaian actor Kofi Ajorlolo disclosed that a group of local producers once imposed a two-year ban on him, blocking him from Ghanaian productions

Despite the ban, Nigerian producers continued reaching out to Ajorlolo, keeping his career very much alive during the restriction period

Ajorlolo disclosed that the producers reversed their decision far earlier than planned, with him spending only six to eight months away from local sets

Kofi Ajorlolo has broken his silence on one of the most turbulent periods of his acting career, disclosing that a coalition of Ghanaian producers once moved to freeze him out of the local film industry entirely.

Ghanaian actor Kofi Ajorlolo opens up about a two-year ban Ghanaian producers placed on him. Image credit: Kofi Adjorlolo

Source: Facebook

The veteran actor disclosed during a recent interview that the group enforced a two-year ban on him, effectively cutting off his access to roles in Ghanaian productions.

Kofi Ajorlolo described himself as "a sacrificial lamb" in the situation, suggesting he bore the brunt of a decision that was ultimately meant to send a message.

Nigerian producers keep Kofi Ajorlolo's career alive

According to the actor, while local doors were shut, filmmakers in Nigeria were doing the opposite, actively seeking him out and competing for his involvement in their projects.

The steady stream of interest from Nigerian producers meant that the ban, rather than crippling his career, barely disrupted it.

"As they were banning me in Ghana here, Nigerian producers too were calling, fighting for me to come perform. So it didn't affect me," he said during the interview.

The very restriction meant to sideline him only highlighted how valued he was beyond Ghana's borders, with the Nigerian film industry's appetite for his talent effectively neutralising the impact of the local ban.

Producers reversed ban decision on Kofi Adjorlolo

The two-year ban never ran its full course. According to Ajorlolo, the producers themselves had a change of heart once it became clear the measure was failing to achieve what they had intended.

Within roughly six to eight months, they lifted the restriction and invited him back to work.

"After six months or eight months or so, they themselves just pulled that thing out that I should come back," he recalled.

"So they used me as a sacrificial lamb. That was the first time."

His account is a candid window into the behind-the-scenes politics that can shape an actor's trajectory in the Ghanaian movie industry.

For Ajorlolo, the episode ultimately reinforced his standing as a performer whose reputation stretched well beyond his home country, with his career remaining intact throughout the period he was shut out of local productions.

The Instagram video of Kofi Adjorlolo is below.

Dr Likee speaks on beef with Kyekyeku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on veteran Kumawood actor Dr Likee’s response to rumours of a fallout with his protégé, Kyekyeku. He said the two remain in contact and denied any rift between them.

Their absence from public appearances and joint projects had fuelled speculation for months. Dr Likee’s comments have divided fans, with some accepting his explanation and others suggesting there is more to the story.

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Source: YEN.com.gh