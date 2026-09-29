Ghana vs Gambia: Predicted Black Stars Lineup for AFCON 2027 Qualifier
- Carlos Queiroz is set to make key changes to his starting XI for Ghana's AFCON 2027 qualifier against Gambia
- Lawrence Ati-Zigi is tipped to start in goal as the Black Stars look to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Côte d'Ivoire in their previous qualifier
- Meanwhile, Gambia arrives in Accra on the back of a 2-1 win over Somalia, setting up a testing home fixture for the Black Stars
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Ghana head coach Carlos Queiroz faces a series of key selection decisions as the Black Stars prepare to host Gambia in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29.
The match comes at a pivotal moment for the four-time African champions, who suffered a 2-0 reverse against Côte d'Ivoire in Bouaké in their most recent qualifying outing.
A positive result at home is now essential as Ghana looks to keep their qualification hopes on track.
Ghana vs Gambia: Predicted Black Stars starting XI
Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to start between the posts. In front of him, a back four of Kojo Peprah Oppong, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah, and Jonas Adjetey is anticipated to provide defensive structure. Adjetey will be the only change in the backline following the absence of Alexander Djiku, who picked up an injury against Côte d'Ivoire.
Kwesi Sibo and Ibrahim Sulemana are tipped to anchor the midfield, with Caleb Yirenkyi likely to lose his starting berth. Sulemana will be tasked with offering defensive coverage while also supporting the transition into attack.
In more advanced positions, Augustine Boakye will step in for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku after his impressive cameo.
Meanwhile, Ernest Nuamah and Brandon Thomas-Asante are expected to maintain their spots. They will be expected to operate in support of Benjamin Tetteh, who is set to lead the line.
Below is the predicted XI in full:
Ati-Zigi; Kojo Peprah Oppong, Adjetey, Jerome Opoku, Gideon Mensah; Kwesi Sibo, Ibrahim Sulemana; Augustine Boakye, Ernest Nuamah, Brandon Thomas-Asante; Benjamin Tetteh.
Carlos Queiroz demands attacking intent
Queiroz has made clear his expectations for the performance, stating that Ghana will look to dominate possession and press for goals from the first whistle.
Reflecting on the defeat in Bouaké, where Ghana squandered a number of clear-cut chances, he acknowledged the lessons the squad had taken from the experience.
"We come from a lesson we learned in Ivory Coast. We always win or learn. The boys are ready with a lot of motivation. We have to have the ball with us, recover the ball, keep the ball, and play with a positive mind to score. If our defining moments get better, we're very close to winning," Queiroz said, as quoted by Ghanafa.org.
Meanwhile, Gambia enter the all-important clash in decent form, having secured a 2-1 victory over Somalia in their previous qualifier.
The visitors will be eager to build on that momentum and will pose a genuine threat to a Ghana side still searching for consistency.
The Black Stars will need sharper finishing and greater defensive organisation to claim three points. The confirmed teamsheet will only be known once it is officially released one hour ahead of kick-off.
How to watch Ghana vs Gambia
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaians can watch the Black Stars’ crucial AFCON 2027 qualifier against Gambia.
Fans can follow the action live on several free-to-air channels, including GTV.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.