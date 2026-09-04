Dr Amo Collins: Ghanaian Business Mogul Shows Off Marble Mansion Interior in Obuasi, TikTok Reacts
- Dr Amo Collins, CEO of Obuase Beverages Co. Ltd and Ahenfie FM/TV, gave followers a rare glimpse inside his lavish Obuasi mansion on Sunday, August 30, 2026
- The TikTok footage captured gold-trimmed staircases, baroque-style furniture, and chandeliers inside the sprawling property
- Social media users have flooded the comments with amazement, with many in disbelief over the scale of the businessman's accomplishments
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Dr Amo Collins, the CEO of Obuase Beverages Co. Ltd, Aduro Yɛ Herbal Center and Ahenfie FM/TV, has set social media abuzz after casually walking viewers through the opulent interior of his mega mansion in Obuasi, Ashanti Region, on Sunday, August 30, 2026.
The TikTok clip, posted on his account @dr.amo.obuase, showed the businessman moving through rooms fitted with gleaming marble floors, gold-trimmed staircases and ornate baroque-style furniture, all beneath the warm glow of elaborate chandeliers.
What made the video particularly disarming is its tone: rather than a polished property tour, it reads as an unguarded family moment, with Dr Collins Amo playing freely with his young children throughout.
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Inside Dr Amo Collins' Obuasi mansion
The handheld, candid style of the footage only amplified how striking the setting is.
Rooms that would not look out of place in a European palace serve as the everyday backdrop to what is clearly a busy, joyful household.
The contrast between the warm, playful energy of the children and the sheer grandeur of the interior is what appeared to have caught viewers off guard and sent the clip viral.
Dr Amo Collins is one of Obuasi's most prominent business figures, with interests spanning beverages, herbal health, and media through his Ahenfie FM/TV platform.
He also owns several buildings and vehicles acquired from his various business ventures.
Aside from his business ventures, Amo is also well-known for his philanthropic activities.
The TikTok video showing the interior of Dr Collins Amo's mega mansion in Obuasi is below:
Reactions to Dr Amo Collins' mansion video
Ghanaians did not hold back in the comments section, with many expressing genuine awe at what they were seeing.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:
Gyegyemeso wrote:
"My brother Time Daso and you are on the same level of taste."
Nana Akua Gyimah said:
"Money be what?"
Abu commented:
"Chale people dey live life oh. Heeeeeerrrrrr a youngman with this accomplishment. Woooooow."
Dr Amuzu flaunts his mansion and cars
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ghanaian herbal practitioner Dr Joseph Amuzu, who recently showcased his stunning mansion and luxury cars in a captivating video that enamoured viewers online.
The charming family moments captured in the footage reveal a side of Dr Amuzu that many fans rarely witness, striking a heartwarming balance between success and the joys of family life.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi Owusu is the Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has over 5 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. He previously worked as a freelance writer for local and foreign outlets. He won the award for Best Entertainment Editor of the Year at YEN.com.gh in 2025. He has participated in several trainings, including Facebook and Google compliance workshops. You can contact him via email: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh