Stonebwoy has questioned a video Sarkodie shared showing an amputee attempting to kick another person

The BHIM Nation CEO believes the timing, shortly after his OVO Arena concert, made the post look personal

Sarkodie denies the clip was aimed at Stonebwoy or intended to mock his condition in any way

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has expressed displeasure over a video shared by Sarkodie showing a man with one leg attempting to kick another person.

Why Stonebwoy questioned Sarkodie over a video of amputee man. Image credit: Sarkodie, YGA Kumaama

Source: UGC

The clip was posted on Sarkodie’s social media page shortly after Stonebwoy headlined his BHIM Festival at the OVO Arena Wembley in London.

Its timing generated discussion among social media users, who interpreted it as an indirect reference to Stonebwoy’s leg.

Stonebwoy has spoken about the lasting effect of a childhood accident on his right leg. Although he is not an amputee, his condition has occasionally been used by critics to ridicule him, making Sarkodie’s post sensitive.

Stonebwoy questioned the video’s timing

Addressing Sarkodie directly on X, Stonebwoy questioned why the rapper shared the video after his UK concert. He said only Sarkodie could explain the message he intended to communicate through it.

Watch the X video below:

Stonebwoy contrasted Sarkodie’s action with the support he had shown him. According to the dancehall musician, he called Sarkodie the day after his Royal Albert Hall concert to congratulate him, and they spoke for over 10 minutes.

He recalled a separate conversation lasting more than an hour, during which they discussed the behaviour of artistes, industry relationships and principles.

The video became relevant again after Sarkodie advised musicians not to entertain fans who attack another artiste’s brand to promote theirs.

Stonebwoy considered the advice inconsistent with Sarkodie’s earlier actions and argued that advice without principle remained only an opinion.

Sarkodie rejected shading allegation

Sarkodie denied that the video or any of his social media posts was intended to mock Stonebwoy. Responding, the rapper maintained that he had never posted anything to shade his colleague.

He questioned why Stonebwoy connected the clip to himself and insisted that fan interpretations should not be treated as proof of his intention.

Sarkodie noted that he invited Stonebwoy to his Royal Albert Hall concert, arguing that he would not have extended the invitation if he held ill feelings towards him.

The disagreement centres on interpretation: Stonebwoy believes the timing and subject of the video carried an insulting message, while Sarkodie insists the post had nothing to do with him.

Stonebwoy Teases Shatta Wale's Concert Security

In a related report, YEN.com.gh noted that Stonebwoy had earlier teased Shatta Wale over security arrangements at his BHIM Festival, poking fun at how tightly organised his own concerts were by comparison.

The remarks added another layer to the pair's long-running back-and-forth, even as talk of reconciliation continued to surface between them.

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Source: YEN.com.gh