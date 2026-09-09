Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy went live on TikTok to respond to Sarkodie's earlier reply, going through his statement point by point and punching holes in several claims

Stonebwoy claimed Sarkodie lacked the moral right to engage him on the matter, citing an old incident where Sarkodie allegedly deleted a flyer meant to invite people

Stonebwoy warned Sarkodie against dragging him further, insisting he remained one of the cleanest hearts in the industry and clarified his remarks about a quarter-filled stadium

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Ghanaian dancehall star Stonebwoy has doubled down on his feud with Sarkodie, going live on TikTok to respond directly to the rapper's earlier reply.

Stonebwoy goes live on TikTok to respond to Sarkodie's reply amid their ongoing feud. Image credit: Stonebwoy/Sarkodie.

Source: Facebook

The dancehall star took his time to go through Sarkodie's response, punching holes in it point by point.

Stonebwoy first addressed Sarkodie in a lengthy post on X, revisiting a phone call the two reportedly had after his BHIM Festival show at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

He accused Sarkodie of believing artistes should only align with one another when it benefits them, closing his post by insisting that without principle, advice from a fellow artiste amounts to nothing more than personal opinion.

Sarkodie fired back hours later, denying he had ever made such a claim and insisting his first question to Stonebwoy on that call was what his actual problem was.

He maintained he had never shaded Stonebwoy in any post and pointed to the fact that he was the one who called to invite Stonebwoy to his RAH show as proof he held no ill will.

The exchange quickly spread across Ghanaian social media, with fans taking sides even before Stonebwoy's live video surfaced.

Stonebwoy's live punches holes in Sarkodie's reply

Fresh details have since emerged from a new live video Stonebwoy held on TikTok following Sarkodie's response. Snippets from the live were shared online, including by Gists Online.

In one of the clips, Stonebwoy said Sarkodie did not have the moral right to engage him on the issue, referencing an incident where Sarkodie had allegedly wronged him by deleting a flyer meant to invite him to an event.

He then warned Sarkodie not to follow that path of dragging him.

Stonebwoy added that Sarkodie should know better than to act that way, given that he remains one of the cleanest hearts in the music industry.

He also addressed comments he had previously made about Sarkodie performing on a quarter-filled stadium, explaining that the remarks had been misconstrued and that he was only explaining why it happened.

Stonebwoy's TikTok live video in which he addresses Sarkodie's response is below.

Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie's "convenient friendship" feud

The current tension between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie traces back to late May 2026, shortly after Sarkodie and Shatta Wale made a surprise joint appearance at Kweku Smoke's concert in London.

Stonebwoy posted a cryptic message on X describing certain friendships in the industry as built on "interests and timing" rather than genuine affection, calling it a "convenient friendship."

Although he did not name anyone directly, many fans linked the comment to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale given the timing.

Sarkodie later addressed it in an interview, maintaining that Stonebwoy had not mentioned his name and that he did not want to respond to speculation.

Weeks later, the tension extended to Shatta Wale directly after he claimed on The Honest Bunch podcast that Stonebwoy used to call him "Daddy" early in his career and that his attitude changed once he gained recognition.

Stonebwoy fired back on X, accusing Shatta Wale of lying, a post that went viral and split reactions along fan lines.

That exchange came just months after the two had shared an unexpected embrace at a Black Stars fundraising event in March 2026, a moment that briefly raised hopes of a lasting truce.

Kobby Kyei's story of Stonebwoy funding his first car

Yen.com.gh earlier reported that, content creator Kobby Kyei recently opened up about how Stonebwoy helped him buy his first car.

Kyei explained that the two met on a music video set, where Stonebwoy praised his content and the pair exchanged numbers.

During a later phone call, Kyei mentioned that a lack of a car was holding back his community outreach work, and Stonebwoy sent him the money to buy one on the spot.

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Source: YEN.com.gh