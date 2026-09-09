Content creator Bofrot1cedi shared a new compilation video showing old clips of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's friendship over the years, resurfacing warm moments amid their public feud

One clip showed Stonebwoy telling a live crowd that Sarkodie was his senior back in school, referring to him as senior while praising him before fans

Other clips showed the pair taking selfies and videos together at an event alongside fellow celebrities, and admiring each other on stage during a freestyle session

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Old videos of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's friendship have resurfaced online, offering a throwback to warmer times between the two Ghanaian music stars as their public feud continues.

Old clips of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's friendship resurface online amid their ongoing public feud. Image credit: Pluzz.

Source: Facebook

Their current standoff began after Stonebwoy addressed Sarkodie directly in a lengthy post on X, revisiting a phone call the two reportedly had after his BHIM Festival show at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

He accused Sarkodie of believing artistes should only align with one another when it benefits them, closing his post by insisting that without principle, advice from a fellow artiste amounts to nothing more than personal opinion.

Sarkodie fired back hours later, denying he had ever made such a claim and insisting his first question to Stonebwoy on that call was what his actual problem was.

He maintained he had never shaded Stonebwoy in any post and pointed out that he was the one who called to invite Stonebwoy to his RAH show as proof he held no ill will.

The exchange quickly spread across Ghanaian social media, with fans taking sides.

Bofrot1cedi's compilation revives Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's bond

The compilation, put together by popular content maker Bofrot1cedi, shows several clips of Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's relationship over the years, painting a picture very different from their current back-and-forth.

In one of the videos, Stonebwoy announces to the crowd during a live performance that Sarkodie was his senior back in school, referring to him as "senior" with visible respect.

The pair are also seen at an event alongside other celebrities, taking selfies and videos together.

Another clip shows the pair admiring each other on stage during a freestyle session, further highlighting the closeness they once shared publicly.

Below is the compilation video showing Sarkodie and Stonebwoy's strong bond.

Stonebwoy's TikTok live warns Sarkodie against dragging him

Stonebwoy recently went live on TikTok to respond to Sarkodie's reply, going through it point by point and punching holes in several of his claims.

He said Sarkodie lacked the moral right to engage him on the matter, citing an old incident where Sarkodie allegedly deleted a flyer meant to invite people to one of his events.

Stonebwoy warned Sarkodie against dragging him further, insisting he remained one of the cleanest hearts in the music industry.

He also clarified that his earlier remarks about Sarkodie performing on a quarter-filled stadium had been misconstrued.

Stonebwoy honoured with Ghana Police Badge of Service

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy was honoured with the Ghana Police Badge of Service, becoming one of the few civilians to receive the prestigious recognition from the Ghana Police Service.

He dedicated the honour to the Ghanaian public, thanking the Inspector General of Police for the recognition and trust placed in him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh