Adez, a popular contestant from TV3 Mentor season 2, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Her final TikTok video, filmed at a craft shop in Takoradi on September 12, has since gone viral

Fans and former classmates have flooded the comments with heartbreak, saying she showed no signs of illness just days before her death

A TikTok video posted just a few days before her death has emerged as the final public record of Adez, a beloved contestant from TV3 Mentor season 2, after news of the singer's sudden passing on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, swept across social media.

TV3 Mentor Season two contestant Adez's last TikTok video surfaces after her unexpected death. Photo source: Adez Ekua Tiger, Nii Soul Ankrah, @adeztv3mentor2/TikTok

Source: Facebook

The clip, filmed on Saturday, September 12, 2026, in what appeared to be a small accessories and craft shop in Takoradi, Ghana, showed Adez speaking directly and energetically to her camera in a casual, selfie-style format.

In the footage, the TV3 Mentor star expressed frustration about the negative perception people had about individuals from Takoradi.

Shelves lined with beads, jewellery displays, and decorative items were visible in the background of Adez's video.

She gestured animatedly throughout, her tone conversational and upbeat, with no indication of any distress.

The video carried the relaxed energy of someone who was in full spirits and in good health.

Adez's final TikTok post saddens fans

For many viewers, the footage has made the talented singer's death all the more difficult to process.

Nothing in her demeanour or appearance suggested she was unwell, and the sudden nature of the news left followers in disbelief.

The comments section filled rapidly with mourners who said they had not seen or heard from Adez, who previously sang as a backing vocalist for Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah, Hugh Masekela and many more since her time on the TV3 Mentor stage, only to reconnect with her memory through this final post.

Below is Adez's last TikTok video before her unexpected passing:

Fan reactions to Adez's death

The video drew an outpouring of grief from fans and former followers across Ghana.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

@deebaby690 wrote:

"Adez, I hope what I am hearing is not true."

Benedicta Grant commented:

"Eii Sister Adez, you really changed. That is how she is o. She says it as it is. I searched, having SSS 3 memories of you in mind. After Mentor, I never heard or saw you again, all for me to hear this today. Awwww Hmm RIPP."

Kunta Kinte observed:

"She made this 5 days ago. If someone told her she would be no more by Wednesday, she wouldn't believe it. We don't know when we will leave this earth. Be kind, guys. ❤️"

Akosowa Gallaxy wrote:

"Rest well, my love, your last message is well taken, ATSE. I don't want to believe that you are no more Adez. Awwww, Adez 😭."

Edusei de First added:

"Ohhhh but what really happened? Because she was active just some days ago 😳. She didn't look sick."

Ohemaa Woyeje mourns Adez's sudden demise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Ohemaa Woyeje’s emotional tribute to Adez, the late musician and TV3 Mentor season 2 contestant.

The veteran radio presenter shared her grief on Facebook after news of the singer’s reported death emerged on September 16, 2026.

Her message recalled a personal conversation with Adez at a mutual friend’s mother’s funeral, making the tribute especially poignant.

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Source: YEN.com.gh