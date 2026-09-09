Serwaa Amihere announced on Instagram that she participated as part of counsel in international arbitration proceedings

The popular Ghanaian media personality and lawyer shared the milestone on Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with admiration for Serwaa Amihere's growing legal career

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Celebrated Ghanaian media personality and lawyer Serwaa Amihere has shared a significant milestone in her legal career, announcing that she served as part of counsel in international arbitration proceedings.

Serwaa Amihere achieves a new major legal career milestone as part of counsel in international arbitration proceedings. Photo source: Serwaa Amihere

Source: Facebook

The popular Ghanaian broadcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, 2026, to share the news with her followers along with photos of herself with colleagues at her law firm.

"Privileged to be part of counsel in international arbitration proceedings. Learning the law never stops," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Serwaa Amihere's legal career takes centre stage

While Serwaa Amihere is widely recognised as one of Ghana's most prominent media personalities, her commitment to the legal profession has been just as steady.

The development marks another significant chapter in her dual career, after the lawyer moved her first application before the Supreme Court of Ghana in June 2026, which drew widespread congratulations from fans and colleagues alike.

International arbitration is a specialised and demanding field of law, typically involving disputes between parties from different countries resolved outside of traditional court systems.

Being part of counsel in such proceedings signals a serious and advancing legal practice for Serwaa Amihere, who was called to the Bar on October 10, 2025.

The Instagram post of Serwaa Amihere announcing her latest legal career milestone is below:

Fans react to Serwaa Amihere's latest milestone

The announcement drew warm and enthusiastic responses from her followers, many of whom expressed admiration for both her style and her professional achievements.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Serwaa Amihere's post below.

@princess_burland wrote:

"You dress so well, and you're an absolute inspiration 🥹."

@missandria_kub said:

"A practising lawyer. We love to see it 🙌🏾."

@angel_zepheniah commented:

"Serwaa Amihere ESQ is the name 🙌🤍."

@yaagyau_atelier added:

"You are absolutely beautiful. ❤️ Everything about you inspires me. ❤️"

Appiah Stadium hints at Serwaa Amihere's wedding

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium hinted that Serwaa Amihere may soon be getting married.

He described the reported ceremony as a mega and grand wedding that could attract significant attention across Ghana.

The claim stirred curiosity because neither Serwaa Amihere nor her representatives confirmed the news, while Appiah Stadium has kept the identity of the alleged groom secret.

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Source: YEN.com.gh